Sales of Bud Light beer plunged catastrophically over Memorial Day weekend as rows of store shelves showed crates of the Anheuser-Busch brand left untouched in supermarket aisles across the nation.

The Daily Caller invited Twitter users to share photos of the beer aisle at their local store Monday.

If you’re doing what we’re doing today — drinking ice colds and grilling with your friends and family with an American flag nearby — do us a solid and share a pic of your local beer aisle … pic.twitter.com/9l0jVchfgl — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 29, 2023

The responses suggested some stores couldn’t even give away Bud Light for free in the wake of Anheuser-Busch’s harebrained gimmick to use transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney to promote its brand.

“Can’t give it away in Wisconsin, and we are kinda known for drinking!” one Twitter user remarked.

Can’t give it away in Wisconsin, and we are kinda known for drinking! 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/82s4w679aF — Mike Schinke (@schinkdog) May 29, 2023

You don’t even need words to describe just how cataclysmic the bloodbath has been for Anheuser-Busch InBev, the woke Belgian mega-corporation that owns Bud Light and many other brands.

Anheuser-Busch’s loss was a boon for its competitors, whose beers sold out in many stores while Bud Light remained untouched.

Williamson county Texas pic.twitter.com/DU6XLwsGVP — 🥃 Drunk Doctor 🥃☕️🙏🌞🍺🍷🍸💤 (@bionicdoctor1) May 29, 2023

Some consumers were left with a choice between Bud Light and a sour dill pickle beer — and they seemed to be choosing the latter.

Pickle beer or BL pic.twitter.com/CUk9zBSDZ7 — 🏴‍☠️ Duston Bezner 🌵 (@Bezzy2381) May 29, 2023

Anheuser-Busch is so desperate to staunch the bleeding from its decimated bottom line that it’s offering a $15 rebate on Bud Light nationwide through Wednesday.

In some stores, a 12-pack of Bud Light costs less than $15, which means consumers can make a profit on the sale.

Anheuser-Busch is literally giving away Bud Light for free. pic.twitter.com/KTjM6avfHx — Tony Morocco (@AJMorocco) May 30, 2023

A Twitter commenter in Nevada shared a photo showing just how devastating the conservative boycott has been.

“Despite being offered up for free, the Bud Light remained fully stocked,” she tweeted. “Go woke, go broke.”

Bud Light selling for FREE! I went to my local Albertsons in Las Vegas yesterday & they’re selling it for only $9.97 with the Albertsons digital coupon along with a rebate for up to $15! Despite being offered up for free, the Bud Light remained fully stocked. Go woke, go broke. pic.twitter.com/GA9ImAyvMk — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) May 29, 2023

Anheuser-Busch suffered the same jaw-dropping plight at a store in Ventura, California.

“Bud Light is $14.99 with $15 rebate,” a Twitter user wrote. “It’s free and nobody wants it.”

I took this picture today at my local grocery store here in Ventura, CA. Notice the beer hasn’t been touched and the patriotic marketing! My favorite part: Bud Light is $14.99 with $15 rebate… It’s free and nobody wants it 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/HoIFX7rYkQ — Ryan Freeman (@imma_freeman) May 27, 2023

Conservatives have proved they can cripple a multibillion-dollar corporation that cavalierly alienates consumers by pushing toxic left-wing propaganda.

Target, are you paying attention?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.