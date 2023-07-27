Bud Light Parent Company Axes Hundreds of Marketing and Corporate Employees as Self-Inflicted Woes Continue

Anheuser-Busch InBev, parent company of Bud Light, has announced that it is laying off hundreds of workers in the U.S.

As its once top-selling beer brand continues to struggle, AB InBev announced on Wednesday that it is eliminating nearly 2 percent of its 18,000-employee workforce, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The layoffs mostly affect “corporate and marketing roles at major U.S. offices, including St. Louis, New York and Los Angeles,” the Journal reported.

There have already been layoffs of frontline workers. Early this month, a company that makes bottles for Bud Light announced that it was letting go of hundreds.

But these cuts are focused on marketing in the wake of the fateful decision to partner with transgender TikTok activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Two Bud Light marketing executives lost their jobs over the decision to sponsor Mulvaney. Wednesday’s announcement means they are not going to be the only ones.

Mulvaney, of course, is the man whose cartoonish act as a faux woman landed him millions of dollars in endorsement deals from a variety of companies, so Bud Light was far from alone.

But after Mulvaney was paid to promote the beer, millions of customers turned their backs on Bud Light, leaving cases to sit untouched on store shelves and dethroning the brand as the top-selling beer in America.

All Bud Light had to do was maintain cruising speed and it would have been fine. Instead, executives decided to stray off into radical gender politics at a time when the transgender craze is losing popularity among average Americans.

Gallup, for instance, recently found that more people are saying that men claiming to be women should not compete against actual women in sports. And in March, a Wall Street Journal-NORC poll found that more Americans than not feel transgenderism has “gone too far.”

But even those who supported the ad campaign began boycotting Bud Light because they felt the company failed to stick up for Dylan Mulvaney. Indeed, Mulvaney himself eventually spoke out to blast Bud Light for declining to loudly and proudly stand beside him amid the backlash.

Bud Light’s fall from grace was a result of executives misreading the pulse of the American public, not to mention a complete misunderstanding of its own customer base. Its woes have been entirely self-inflicted.

Jumping feetfirst into virtue-signaling to the extreme left was the worst decision executives could have made. And now some of them are paying the price.

