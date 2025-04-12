Are pro golfers “fratty?” Are transgender men an acceptable face for a Saudi golf tour? Asking for a disgraced former Anheuser-Busch executive.

In the latest news out of the Dylan Mulvaney debacle — a gift that keeps on giving even two years on from an ill-starred endorsement deal with Bud Light that ended up tanking both a transgender activist and a company — it turns out that Bud Light has, at long last, become America’s most popular beer again.

However, Alissa Heinerscheid, the woman who was responsible for tanking the brand, isn’t exactly back on top of the American corporate world.

In fact, she’s not even working for an American concern.

According to sports outlet OutKick, Henierscheid is now working for the controversial LIV Golf tour, a second-rate PGA knockoff founded by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

That state sovereign wealth fund is one of the largest in the world, and many commentators believe it responsible for wallpapering over the human rights abuses of Saudi Arabia abroad, including through what’s known as “sportswashing” — the use of sporting events to distract from abhorrent behavior. (See: Khashoggi, Jamal.)

Looks like someone finally gave Alissa Heinerscheid a job. That’s brave considering she severely damaged Bud Lite with that Dylan Mulvaney stunt. pic.twitter.com/wFmc4KrFR8 — Michael Key (@Michael_Key) March 29, 2025

It’s unclear what position she’s in, although she appears to be involved in “team business operations,” according to her LinkedIn profile. The move was discovered Wednesday by multiple media outlets, including OutKick and Newsweek.

In case you’ve forgotten, this is the woman who, in her past position as marketing vice president for Bud Light, thought that the image of the beer was too proletarian and “fratty” for her, so she decided to get a social media star who was famous for thinking he was a she in order to change that.

And boy did Heinerscheid ever, albeit not in the way she’d hoped:

JUST IN: Bud Light’s marketing Vice President Alissa Heinerscheid is taking a leave of absence. Here she is slandering her customer base as “fratty and out of touch” as she defends the decision to hire a tranny to promote their products. If Bud Light is smart, they will fire… pic.twitter.com/wJMkyitD8F — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 22, 2023

Bud Light sales tanked. Heinerscheid went on a leave of absence and quietly departed from AB InBev, the conglomerate that makes Bud Light. Shelf space was rearranged at the nation’s largest retailers. The downfall of Bud Light was pretty much locked in for the long term.

Thankfully, most people eventually forget, and Bud Light came out on top — at long last — of a Statista Consumer Insights survey, which found that over 25 percent of Americans like the brand and just under 25 percent had consumed it in the past 12 months.

While the survey was released on Thursday, it was conducted between April and October of 2024. Second place was Corona Extra, third place was Heineken.

That being said, it’s worth remembering that Bud Light might have lost nearly one-and-a-half billion dollars due to the ensuing boycott, it was reported last year, and the company was still seeing volume drops in year-over-year consumption as late as 2024.

One doesn’t wish to punish an individual in perpetuity for one mistake, of course — but losing over a billion bucks for a single brand of beer is a pretty big oopsie. Thus, it seems pretty fitting that she ended up at a second-rate golf tour where profit isn’t necessarily a priority.

And, on top of that, her current employers definitely aren’t going to let her hire a transgender endorser, so there’s always that.

