Commentary

Bud Light Returns to Twitter with New Ad: One Click Shows What Company Doesn't Want You to See

 By Warner Todd Huston  June 22, 2023 at 3:21pm
Bud Light beer is desperate at this point to change the narrative surrounding its product. This week it posted yet another all-American style ad to try and convince customers that it isn’t an anti-American brand.

The ad opens with a bunch of good old boys drinking Bud Light in the heat and goes on with everyday Americans having a bit of difficulty with their summer activities. But, it’s suddenly all right when they start cracking a Bud Light. The ad ends with the tagline, “easy to enjoy.”

“Crack a cold one: we’ve got an epic summer ahead,” the tweet read. “Sock tans included.”

The June 22 tweet is the beer brand’s first tweet since it went dark in early April.

Many Twitter users were not complimentary about the video ad.

However, others began to notice something odd about it all. Many pointed to a small icon at the bottom of the tweet that tells users that the tweet has “hidden replies.”

Twitter posters can use the “hidden replies” feature that allows a Tweet to hide particular keywords and keep them from appearing on the main feed.

The logo on the Bud Light tweet shows that the company has set up a list of words that will keep its thread less cluttered with negative replies. It sure seems as if the ultra-woke company is censoring its customers.

Some users commented about the hidden replies feature being used.

The ad wasn’t really all that bad. But censoring replies does not make the company look very good. And it is at least the second time the company has tried to change the narrative with an ill-timed ad.

It doesn’t seem that Bud Light’s new tweet is much of a help to get the company past the massive boycott effort that has sent it tumbling from its onetime perch as the number-one selling beer in the nation, a boycott that rose organically in the wake of its disastrous partnership with transgender activist and TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Conversation