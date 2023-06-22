Bud Light Returns to Twitter with New Ad: One Click Shows What Company Doesn't Want You to See

Bud Light beer is desperate at this point to change the narrative surrounding its product. This week it posted yet another all-American style ad to try and convince customers that it isn’t an anti-American brand.

The ad opens with a bunch of good old boys drinking Bud Light in the heat and goes on with everyday Americans having a bit of difficulty with their summer activities. But, it’s suddenly all right when they start cracking a Bud Light. The ad ends with the tagline, “easy to enjoy.”

“Crack a cold one: we’ve got an epic summer ahead,” the tweet read. “Sock tans included.”

Crack a cold one: we’ve got an epic summer ahead. Sock tans included. pic.twitter.com/CGRCvkHC60 — Bud Light (@budlight) June 22, 2023

The June 22 tweet is the beer brand’s first tweet since it went dark in early April.

Many Twitter users were not complimentary about the video ad.

Look at @budlight trying to recover. How ridiculous…woke dummies think we forgot. https://t.co/rQ65ZEfr3K — David Bautista (@dumb_dog) June 22, 2023

Is Bud Light doomed? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (40 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Poor white people are back now I see. https://t.co/3N8qy1TWOp — Andrew Beck (@AndrewBeckUSA) June 22, 2023

Fire your PR team!! Embarrassing — T🦅🇺🇸🐊 (@Floridagirl0850) June 22, 2023

However, others began to notice something odd about it all. Many pointed to a small icon at the bottom of the tweet that tells users that the tweet has “hidden replies.”

Twitter posters can use the “hidden replies” feature that allows a Tweet to hide particular keywords and keep them from appearing on the main feed.

The logo on the Bud Light tweet shows that the company has set up a list of words that will keep its thread less cluttered with negative replies. It sure seems as if the ultra-woke company is censoring its customers.

Some users commented about the hidden replies feature being used.

Omg the hidden replies 🤣🤣🤣 — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) June 22, 2023

Bud Light hiding replies like cowards. Love it https://t.co/iPJhfW1EvS — DDayCobra (@DDayCobra) June 22, 2023

Bud Light scrolling through the comments right now pic.twitter.com/WUybZZUWFL — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) June 22, 2023

The ad wasn’t really all that bad. But censoring replies does not make the company look very good. And it is at least the second time the company has tried to change the narrative with an ill-timed ad.

It doesn’t seem that Bud Light’s new tweet is much of a help to get the company past the massive boycott effort that has sent it tumbling from its onetime perch as the number-one selling beer in the nation, a boycott that rose organically in the wake of its disastrous partnership with transgender activist and TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.