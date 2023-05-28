Bud Light Selling for Jaw-Dropping Low Price in at Least One Store as Backlash Rages On: Report

The boycott of Bud Light just won’t die — and the beer’s marketing staff have taken to desperate sales tactics in a bid to reverse the fall of what was once an all-American beer.

The sales of the Anheuser-Busch-owned brew declined for the sixth straight week as of Saturday, according to Fox Business, citing Beer Business Daily.

Store customers have filmed storage racks of Budweiser products stagnant on shelves — suggesting beer drinkers are declining to buy them en masse as a result of the boycott.

Bud Light is becoming more and more desperate to sell beer!! They betrayed their customer base. They deserve this boycott!! pic.twitter.com/Km9hqNqNBc — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) May 22, 2023

Anheuser-Busch InBev has lost $15.7 billion off of its market cap in connection to the boycott.

One store has even taken to selling a 24-pack case of the beer for the basement-tier price of $3.49.

According to Beer Business Daily, sales volumes of Bud Light for the week ending May 13 sank 28.4%, extending a downward trend from the 27.7% decline seen the week before. Target is watching closely 🙄🤐 pic.twitter.com/JWnowq1kpJ — Mark Nantz (@BullseyeBanjo) May 26, 2023

The gimmick isn’t the only marketing ploy seemingly coming from a place of desperation.

Anheuser-Busch is offering one Memorial Day rebate deal in which Bud Light purchasers will receive $15 back for purchasing a case — roughly the entire price of the unit, depending on the retailer.

One picture reveals Bud Light listed for $18.49 was offered with a $15 rebate, possibly suggesting the price was connected to the rebate.

One beer analyst is even suggesting Bud Light’s misfortunes will endure through the summer.

“This could be a promotional summer the likes we haven’t seen since after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, where there was so much beer inventory backed up in the trade that it initiated the price war of all price wars.”

Bud Light’s misery was brought about through a disastrous marketing partnership with Dylan Mulvaney — a transgender influencer known for a “Days of Girlhood” TikTok series in which he documented his supposed gender transition.

Better Beer Daily explained that Mulvaney’s business effect on the brewer’s business was equivalent to one of the worst disasters in American history.

“Large price wars are often sparked by external events — in [2005’s] case Hurricane Katrina, and in this case Hurricane Mulvaney.”

One JPMorgan Chase beverage analyst is predicting Anheuser-Busch’s troubles will continue.

“We believe there is a subset of American consumers who will not drink a Bud Light for the foreseeable future,” Jared Dinges said of the beer.

