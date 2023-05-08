Bud Light Is Shown How It's Done as Patriotic Beer Company Brings Back Iconic Can

In stark contrast to Bud Light and its fealty to the woke agenda, America’s oldest brewery is once again showing Anheuser-Busch InBev how it’s done.

Pottsville, Pennsylvania-based Yuengling announced Monday it was bringing back a Lager can design that celebrates the Stars and Stripes and U.S. veterans.

Unlike the Belgian conglomerate’s decision to embrace left-wing politics by putting transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney on a can of Bud Light, Yuengling is asking customers to “Rock the Stars & Stripes with us and [Team Red, White & Blue] all summer.”

Team Red, White & Blue is a nonprofit dedicated to veterans’ health.

Our summer fit is back. Rock the Stars & Stripes with us and @TeamRWB all summer: https://t.co/tS8RWk4uC5 pic.twitter.com/tR7rsqTERo — Yuengling Brewery (@yuenglingbeer) May 8, 2023

Yuengling said it was donating $55,000 to the organization.

The Team RWB camo cans, which first appeared in 2022, are part of the company’s year-round “Stars & Stripes” program to honor and uplift U.S. servicemen and women and veterans.

Yuengling, which clashed with Bud Light two years ago when it accused the brand of stealing one of its ad slogans, seems to be working hard to benefit from the Bud Light transgender debacle.

Early in April, the company posted images to social media featuring the U.S. flag.

Yuengling, The Oldest Brewery In America. Independently Owned and Family Operated since 1829 because we make good beer. pic.twitter.com/5TdmGiUc5R — Yuengling Brewery (@yuenglingbeer) April 14, 2023

Bud Light, on the other hand, is still suffering the effects of a massive boycott that reportedly has led to a “staggering” decline in sales after it partnered with Mulvaney for a March Madness campaign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Mulvaney (@dylanmulvaney)

The collaboration also resulted in no less than two Bud Light executives being put on leave.

The company couldn’t even win back its customers with a desperate video ad selling the idea that Anheuser-Busch is all about patriotism and American traditions despite having just cozied up to the radical LGBT lobby.

The attempt to invoke patriotism was a crashing disaster for the foreign-owned brand.

In a more recent attempt to spin its way out of the spiraling mess Bud Light has made for itself, Anheuser-Busch’s CEO denied there had been any ad campaign with transgender activists.

Last week, CEO Michel Doukeris appeared before investors and said reports to the contrary were “misinformation.”

“We need to clarify the facts that this was one can, one influencer, one post and not a campaign,” Doukeris said.

Regardless, these missteps by Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch will keep giving brands like Yuengling, Coors and the new Ultra Right Beer an open door to gain new customers by focusing on our veterans, our flag and our traditions — things that appeal to most American beer drinkers — instead of pandering to the radical LGBT agenda.

