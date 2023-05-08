Share
Commentary
Bottles and cans of Bud Light are displayed on a store shelf in La Fortuna, Costa Rica, on April 12.
Commentary
Bottles and cans of Bud Light are displayed on a store shelf in La Fortuna, Costa Rica, on April 12. (Jenari / Shutterstock)

Bud Light Is Shown How It's Done as Patriotic Beer Company Brings Back Iconic Can

 By Warner Todd Huston  May 8, 2023 at 1:29pm
Share

In stark contrast to Bud Light and its fealty to the woke agenda, America’s oldest brewery is once again showing Anheuser-Busch InBev how it’s done.

Pottsville, Pennsylvania-based Yuengling announced Monday it was bringing back a Lager can design that celebrates the Stars and Stripes and U.S. veterans.

Unlike the Belgian conglomerate’s decision to embrace left-wing politics by putting transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney on a can of Bud Light, Yuengling is asking customers to “Rock the Stars & Stripes with us and [Team Red, White & Blue] all summer.”

Team Red, White & Blue is a nonprofit dedicated to veterans’ health.

Trending:
Judge Issues Big Ruling Against Donald Trump

Yuengling said it was donating $55,000 to the organization.

The Team RWB camo cans, which first appeared in 2022, are part of the company’s year-round “Stars & Stripes” program to honor and uplift U.S. servicemen and women and veterans.

Yuengling, which clashed with Bud Light two years ago when it accused the brand of stealing one of its ad slogans, seems to be working hard to benefit from the Bud Light transgender debacle.

Early in April, the company posted images to social media featuring the U.S. flag.

Bud Light, on the other hand, is still suffering the effects of a massive boycott that reportedly has led to a “staggering” decline in sales after it partnered with Mulvaney for a March Madness campaign.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dylan Mulvaney (@dylanmulvaney)

Related:
Anheuser-Busch CEO Still Not Getting It as He Blames Social Media 'Misinformation' for Bud Light Boycott

The collaboration also resulted in no less than two Bud Light executives being put on leave.

The company couldn’t even win back its customers with a desperate video ad selling the idea that Anheuser-Busch is all about patriotism and American traditions despite having just cozied up to the radical LGBT lobby.

The attempt to invoke patriotism was a crashing disaster for the foreign-owned brand.

Are you upset with Bud Light?

In a more recent attempt to spin its way out of the spiraling mess Bud Light has made for itself, Anheuser-Busch’s CEO denied there had been any ad campaign with transgender activists.

Last week, CEO Michel Doukeris appeared before investors and said reports to the contrary were “misinformation.”

“We need to clarify the facts that this was one can, one influencer, one post and not a campaign,” Doukeris said.

Regardless, these missteps by Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch will keep giving brands like Yuengling, Coors and the new Ultra Right Beer an open door to gain new customers by focusing on our veterans, our flag and our traditions — things that appeal to most American beer drinkers — instead of pandering to the radical LGBT agenda.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




Mechanic Slams Biden After Learning of Where He Is Pushing to Place Railroad Project
Bud Light Is Shown How It's Done as Patriotic Beer Company Brings Back Iconic Can
12-Year-Old Boy Fights Back After School Sent Him Home for True Words Written on His Shirt
Twitter Forced to Pull Out the History Book After Joe Biden Lies to the American People Once Again
Dianne Feinstein Releases Statement in Attempt to Downplay Her 2-Month Senate Absence, But It Blows Up in Her Face
See more...

Conversation