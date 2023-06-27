Years ago, I was at some marketing conference or something and the vice president of public relations for Anheuser-Busch or Budweiser was a speaker.

He told of a disaster involving a Budweiser-sponsored racing boat that had lost its steering and crashed into the crowd.

I don’t remember casualty figures or any other details, but I do recall this vice president saying that upon learning of the accident, he immediately jumped on a plane and got to the scene of the mishap.

The vice president. Of public relations. Fast to the scene.

Because the image of Budweiser and Anheuser-Busch was important. There was a problem and a top guy had to be there.

Think about that.

The image of a once-revered brand encapsulated in the spirit of America. How better expressed than by those wonderful Clydesdales celebrating the heritage of a great company?

Then Anheuser-Busch was sold to the Belgian conglomerate InBev and its image was wrecked in recent weeks with the nonsense involving Bud Light and transgender “influencer” Dylan Mulvaney.

And it’s gotten worse.

Toronto had a pride parade Sunday where males (I’ll not call them men) marched naked in front of children.

And it was sponsored by – you got it – Bud Light, Fox News reported.

The brand’s participation included a float and dozens of marchers in “Bud Light” T-shirts waving LGBT “pride” flags.

Bud Light makes an appearance at the Toronto Pride Parade. They are sponsors of the event. Footage by TPM’s @BethBaisch pic.twitter.com/Qqr9b5jLPb — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 25, 2023

Bud Light has sponsored the event in the Canadian city for a decade and this year issued a commemorative can design.

It’s hard to say which is worse: Toronto’s parade with nakedness in front of kids or New York City’s “pride” parade where they chanted, “We’re here. We’re queer. We’re coming for your children.”

Yeah, I know – they might just be chanting that to irritate us normies.

But what’s been going on in public schools and doctors’ offices indicate all this is for real.

They’re coming for our children.

And letting young impressionable minds see what they should not.

You can see a video of the nude males marching in the Toronto parade here. Their genitalia is blurred out, but it’s still disturbing. Think of the impact of the uncensored real-life version on the minds of the children who were there.

What in the world is Anheuser-Busch thinking? Or for that matter, a key competitor, Coors? Or Target or Walmart or countless other major corporations, including the down-home Christian-favored Cracker Barrel restaurant chain?

Why are they all down for the “pride” that should be considered shame?

Is this being driven by investment monsters like Black Rock that are so rich they don’t care about the loss of customers?

Or is it driven by Satan himself?

As a non-drinker, I’m usually indifferent to what happens with beer brands. But I am concerned about the major brewing companies represented in the “queering” of big business.

And there are all the other corporations from which I’m working to disentangle myself for trampling on my values and those of so many others. (I was beginning to grow weary of Cracker Barrel food anyway).

Bud Light is losing sales. And losing and losing. But despite that, it’s putting money into the antics of males getting their sexual kicks parading naked in front of children.

They’ll keep pushing it. And the emerging frontier we know is the normalization of adult sex with children.

Looks like Bud Light is already preparing for that.

