Bud Light Teams Up with Iconic American Company in Desperate Attempt to Win Back Customers

Budweiser has teamed up with Harley-Davidson for a new ad amid a two-month boycott of AB InBev products, following Bud Light’s disastrous decision to partner up with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The pandering ad is laughably out of touch and is likely to make sane people want to avoid Harleys more than to elicit them to purchase anything from Transheuser-Busch.

“The greatest legacies are built with grit and resilience — one detail at a time,” the ad’s ultra-manly voiceover artist said.

After a limited edition Harley logo is introduced on a can of Budweiser, the ad’s voiceover artist concluded, “For those who give everything to their craft, this Bud’s for you.”

Budweiser trying to recover and teams up with Harley Davidson in new advertising to attract “manly” men. This Bud is a dud. pic.twitter.com/eCyAfQKliS — SweetPeaBelle (@SweetPeaBell326) May 26, 2023

The ad was panned on Twitter after it was seen for what it is: a patronizing display of desperate corporate arrogance.

Does this mean Harley Davidson is gay? https://t.co/zozCLUyPpR — Finpel Dorred (@finpel_dorred) May 28, 2023

Desperate — iseecanyou (@Iseecanyou) May 26, 2023

It’s too late, Bud. You’ve shown your true colors: All the colors of the rainbow 😔 https://t.co/lxhDEt3H4Y — William D. (@willidoclinian) May 27, 2023

haven’t seen any company fumble the bag this badly lmao — Farcas Alexandru | Google Ads (@FarcasAlexandr3) May 27, 2023

Hmm I don’t think so. — Carrie ❤️ America 🇺🇸 (@carrieksada) May 26, 2023

“Dudweiser” — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Witch) May 26, 2023

Amid a shrinking market cap and declining sales, Budweiser’s parent company AB InBev is getting desperate.

The company refuses to address the Mulvaney controversy but has tried to pander to conservatives through recent ads. This “Chicken Fried” spot was not able to help the company get back conservatives who decided to walk away from the brand:

Conservative beer drinkers who are finished with the Belgian brewer are smarter than the company thinks they are.

Everyone who has walked away understands that this is the new face of the formerly great and formerly American brewer:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Mulvaney (@dylanmulvaney)

AB InBev can issue as many pandering ads as it wants that gloss over the elephant in the room. It is clear that the company’s only shot at bringing back customers roiled by its gender activism is an apology.

That might not even be enough.

Bud, Bud Light, and other brands owned by AB InBev are simply too much fun to laugh at while the beer market simultaneously offers so many alternatives.

