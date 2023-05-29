Share
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, April 25 in Philadelphia. (Matt Slocum/AP Photo)

Bud Light Teams Up with Iconic American Company in Desperate Attempt to Win Back Customers

 By Johnathan Jones  May 29, 2023 at 11:10am
Budweiser has teamed up with Harley-Davidson for a new ad amid a two-month boycott of AB InBev products, following Bud Light’s disastrous decision to partner up with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The pandering ad is laughably out of touch and is likely to make sane people want to avoid Harleys more than to elicit them to purchase anything from Transheuser-Busch.

“The greatest legacies are built with grit and resilience — one detail at a time,” the ad’s ultra-manly voiceover artist said.

After a limited edition Harley logo is introduced on a can of Budweiser, the ad’s voiceover artist concluded, “For those who give everything to their craft, this Bud’s for you.”

The ad was panned on Twitter after it was seen for what it is: a patronizing display of desperate corporate arrogance.

Amid a shrinking market cap and declining sales, Budweiser’s parent company AB InBev is getting desperate.

The company refuses to address the Mulvaney controversy but has tried to pander to conservatives through recent ads. This “Chicken Fried” spot was not able to help the company get back conservatives who decided to walk away from the brand:

Conservative beer drinkers who are finished with the Belgian brewer are smarter than the company thinks they are.

Everyone who has walked away understands that this is the new face of the formerly great and formerly American brewer:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dylan Mulvaney (@dylanmulvaney)

AB InBev can issue as many pandering ads as it wants that gloss over the elephant in the room. It is clear that the company’s only shot at bringing back customers roiled by its gender activism is an apology.

That might not even be enough.

Bud, Bud Light, and other brands owned by AB InBev are simply too much fun to laugh at while the beer market simultaneously offers so many alternatives.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Conversation