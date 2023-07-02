Bud Light's Dylan Mulvaney Partnership Has Now Cost 645 People Their Jobs: Report

Bud Light’s disastrous foray into gender ideology has cost hundreds of people their livelihoods.

A glass company that produces bottles for Bud Light parent company Anheuser-Busch is closing two facilities in the southern United States, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

An investigation by WRAL-TV indicates that lagging sales of Bud Light are behind the closures of the Ardagh Group factories in Wilson, North Carolina, and Simsboro, Louisiana.

One Ardagh machine repair mechanic says the decision is squarely related to Bud Light’s woes.

“Because of Budweiser no longer selling the bottles, they no longer needed our product,” David Williams said of the glass manufacturer.

Conservatives have engaged in a sudden and aggressive boycott of Bud Light after the light beer rolled out a marketing video with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

After SINGLE HANDEDLY costing Bud Light $20B…..Dylan Mulvaney is now attacking Bud Light for not standing with him!?!

pic.twitter.com/efvKKA0MvR — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) June 30, 2023

Dismal sales of what was formerly America’s highest-selling beer have spurred Budweiser to offer $15 rebates in exchange for a purchase of a Bud Light pack — essentially giving away the product for free.

Marketing executive Alissa Heinerscheid has been separated from the company after orchestrating the Mulvaney gimmick — itself a decision widely regarded as one of the most destructive marketing moves in business history.

JUST IN: Bud Light has officially fired two top Anheuser-Busch marketing executives after they destroyed the Bud Light brand with their Dylan Mulvaney campaign. Group VP for Marketing Daniel Blake and Bud Light Marketing VP Alissa Heinerscheid are no longer with the company… pic.twitter.com/FRRGtlo8m0 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 27, 2023

The employees at the two glass factories never had a choice about going into business with a trans activist of “Days of Girlhood” fame.

The Wilson factory employs 400 people, and the Simsboro factory employs 245.

One longtime employee at the Wilson facility says the end of the glass factory is a tragedy for the small community.

“They’re descendants of the family that’s also worked in the industry,” James Munhall said of the workers at the plant.

He added: “Not only are you killing an employee’s job, you’re killing his family. His chances at sending his kids to college.”

Wilson plant employees say their union is negotiating a severance package as they look for other quality jobs.

The Ardagh group hasn’t returned comment in response to inquiry from the Daily Mail.

