Bud Light's Parent Company Hit with More Bad News as It's Alleged It Engages in Racist Hiring Practices

Things have just gone from bad to worse for Bud Light’s parent company Anheuser-Busch.

The company has already been hit with a massive backlash and boycott in recent weeks after its latest advertising campaign that featured transgender activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The campaign was not received well by many of the brand’s hitherto fans and has resulted in the company losing millions of dollars in revenue as a result of this ill-thought-out campaign.

But it seems as if things are only getting worse for Anheuser-Busch, as a new lawsuit alleges that the company engages in discriminatory and racist hiring practices.

On Monday, America First Legal (AFL) announced that they were filing a lawsuit against the company alleging racial discrimination in hiring. The lawsuit claims that “Under the cloak of ‘equity,’ woke companies like Anheuser-Busch proudly discriminate based on race, color, national origin, and sex in their employment practices.”

The gist of the lawsuit is that AFL claims that Anheuser-Busch’s Leadership Accelerator Program exists to help “historically underrepresented groups,” which excludes whites and Asian Americans.

In addition, the lawsuit alleges that “The company also advertises an unlawful race-based scholarship and internship program launched by Budweiser and the United Negro College Fund to ‘support 25 black college students’ interested in the brewing industry and to ‘provide five black college students with real-world experience as interns in Anheuser-Busch’s Brewery Trainee Program.'”

In essence, AFL alleges that Anheuser-Busch is engaged in practices that are discriminatory in nature and therefore in violation of American laws and civil rights.

This whole case only further damages Anheuser-Busch’s already tarnished image.

However, this latest controversy shows that the woke rot in Anheuser-Busch is not limited to its advertising, it is something that goes right to the core of the company’s practices.

Not only is it engaging in woke advertising campaigns, but it is also allegedly engaging in woke and discriminatory hiring practices that, if proven true, could do real damage to the company’s public image.

Bud Light was once considered to be an iconic brand, and its target market was American men from the rural areas of the country, who tend to be more conservative.

But now, it is showing that it does not share the values of many of its customers, and it therefore seriously risks losing its target market and the large amount of money that goes along with it.

That, combined with a video of Anheuser-Busch VP Alissa Heinerscheid calling the company’s target market “fratty” and “out-of-touch,” will only drive more hitherto ardent fans away from the brand.

Anheuser-Busch clearly does not seem to care about its customers. Instead, it seems more interested in jumping on the bandwagon and promoting the leftist agenda.

No longer does Bud Light represent an icon of American culture. It is now just another company that has chosen to cave to the woke spirit of the age.

Americans who value traditional American values need to stop giving money to woke corporations. Perhaps then, when they are starved for cash, they will then realize that wokeness destroys everything it touches.

