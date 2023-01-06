The Buffalo Bills announced Friday that safety Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed overnight and that he communicated his love for his teammates.

“Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches. What he said to the team: ‘Love you boys,'” the Bills tweeted.

Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches. What he said to the team: “Love you boys.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8dorrWNaxt — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Friday, “He’s just got some staple things that they know him for and that he does. And he made the heart symbol probably more than anything, and then he gave them a thumbs up.”

The team gave this update via Twitter: “Per the physicians at [the University of Cincinnati Medical Center], Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery.

“His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.”

Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night, suffering cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins praised the team’s training staff for giving Hamlin the immediate treatment he needed to keep him alive.

After Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on Monday night, the man who administered CPR was Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington. His speed and skill were “absolutely vital,” per @AlbertBreer. pic.twitter.com/0LmD9GAtsI — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 5, 2023

McDermott thanked a long list of people during a Thursday news conference for going above and beyond to help Hamlin and also credited the Almighty for his player’s ongoing recovery.

“Finally and just as important as anything is glory to God for his keeping Damar and his family in the palm of his hand over the last couple of days and his healing powers,” McDermott said.

“Glory to God for his keeping Damar and his family in the palm of his hand over the last couple of days.” Powerful words from Bills head coach Sean McDermott on Damar Hamlin pic.twitter.com/G4D8CGeQkZ — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) January 5, 2023

He added, “The amount of faith, hope and love that we saw on display over the last three days has been nothing short of amazing.”

Also on Thursday, Dr. Timothy Pritts with UCMC said one question Hamlin asked after waking up was, “Did we win?”

“Yes, Damar, you won. You’ve won the game of life,” Pritts said he responded.

The best soundbite to come out in a very long time: “Yes, Damar, you won. You won the game of life.” pic.twitter.com/pkFeMR2aGI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2023

Bills quarterback Josh Allen told reporters the team will play the New England Patriots this weekend because they know that’s what Hamlin wants.

“You can’t not honor his request to go out there,” Allen said. “To know that’s what he wants, that’s what his dad wants, I think guys are excited to get out there.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.