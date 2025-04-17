Bukele Called 'Greatest of All Time' After Smackdown He Gave Dem Sen Trying to Return 'Maryland Man' to US

El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele earned praise as a “G.O.A.T.” (Greatest of All Time) leader after blocking Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s lame attempt to return an alleged wife-beating illegal alien who was deported due to an administrative error.

On March 15, the Trump administration deported El Salvadoran citizen Kilmar Abrego Garcia back home, citing his alleged ties to the deadly MS-13 gang. At the time, the illegal alien was residing in Maryland.

A 2019 immigration judge’s order protected Abrego Garcia from deportation, after he claimed he’d be persecuted by local gangs if he were sent back to El Salvador.

The Trump administration has since admitted that Abrego Garcia was mistakenly deported due to a clerical error in court filings.

Predictably, Democrats — who routinely prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens — demanded that Abrego Garcia, who broke U.S. immigration laws by being here unlawfully, be returned to the U.S. on the taxpayers’ dime.

Among them was Sen. Van Hollen of Maryland, who flew to El Salvador to meet with President Bukele in a bid to secure Abrego Garcia’s release.

I just landed in San Salvador a little while ago, and I look forward to meeting with the team at the U.S. embassy to discuss the release of Mr. Abrego Garcia. I also hope to meet with Salvadoran officials and with Kilmar himself. He was illegally abducted and needs to come home. pic.twitter.com/MzKe7U8Wwr — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) April 16, 2025

In a boss move, Bukele refused to meet with Van Hollen and blocked him from seeing Abrego Garcia, an accused wife-beater who’s in an El Salvadoran prison.

Incredible. So Kilmar Abrego Garcia wasn’t just a deportable criminal alien — he also had a domestic violence restraining order filed against him by his wife. I was reliably informed this guy was a loving father who just wanted a shot at the American Dream? pic.twitter.com/wKFIVs9ors — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) April 16, 2025

Bukele said he has no intention of returning Abrego Garcia because it’s “preposterous” to think he’d “smuggle” a “terrorist” into the U.S. in defiance of President Donald Trump’s wishes.

“I’m not going to do it,” he said during an Oval Office press scrum with Trump.

Bukele’s thundering smackdown of Van Hollen was widely praised on social media.

Numerous X users said they respected Bukele’s decisive move to block a Democrat who was trying to subvert U.S. immigration laws by returning an illegal alien to America.

Bukele is THE GOAT — USIKAN (@Usikan64) April 16, 2025

I have so much respect for El Salvador turning Senator Chris Van Hollen away MAGA Keeps winning — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) April 17, 2025

I think it is funny. Van Hollenn got put in his place. He found out that he is not as important as he thought he was. — Jeff Strode (@StrodeJeff) April 16, 2025

Conservative activist Kylie Jane Kremer wrote on X that Van Hollen is committing treason by trying to engage in private diplomacy with a foreign government without the authorization of the U.S. government.

Moreover, Van Hollen is openly trying to break federal immigration laws by attempting to bring an illegal alien to the U.S.

As an aside, the senator’s inane stunt is an egregious waste of tax dollars.

Yes, these are the laws Senator Van Hollen is violating at a minimum: The Logan Act – 18 U.S.C. § 953

Treason – 18 U.S. Code § 2381

Title 8 – 8 U.S. Code § 1324 President Bukele should detain Van Hollen for U.S. Marshalls upon landing in El Salvador for extradition pic.twitter.com/PhY0iNyxlm — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) April 16, 2025

What’s astonishing is how Democrats repeatedly side with violent foreign criminals in violation of U.S. laws and in subversion of American voters.

As a reminder, Chris Van Hollen is a senator from Maryland. His job is to represent his constituents, who voted him into office, instead of wasting their tax dollars trying to bring a foreign criminal back to the United States.

Moreover, it doesn’t matter if Abrego Garcia was mistakenly deported due to a clerical error. The bottom line is, he wasn’t supposed to be in the U.S. in the first place.

Abrego Garcia was here because he broke longstanding federal immigration laws that prohibit illegal aliens from invading our homeland. For this reason alone, Abrego Garcia– along with all other illegal immigrants — should be deported.

Would you support Bukele detaining Van Hollen for trying to interfere in the El Salvadoran justice system? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (1917 Votes) No: 4% (70 Votes)

Having him here is a waste of tax dollars and a massive burden on the federal court system, which is already backlogged with legitimate asylum cases that don’t involve alleged wife-beaters or gang members.

The U.S. is buckling under the weight of crushing inflation, soaring crime, and rising homelessness. Americans have enough problems of their own to navigate without flying in violent criminals who contribute nothing to society.

Advocates for illegal aliens should offer to trade places with these resource-draining invaders if they care so much about them.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.