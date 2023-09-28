'This is Bulls***': Nancy Mace Goes Off on Democrats During Biden Impeachment Hearing

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina brought the heat Thursday as the House Oversight Committee held its first impeachment inquiry hearing.

Noting that, when Democrats were clamoring to impeach former President Donald Trump, they claimed there were no hard-and-fast rules for opening an impeachment inquiry, Mace lashed out at objections to the process now that Republicans are in charge.

“I don’t want to hear another word from the left or anyone across on the other side of the aisle about impeachment inquiry. There is complete and total hypocrisy this morning,” she said.

Mace then recounted what she said were the facts.

BREAKING – EXPLOSIVE: This is Bullshit! Democrats, please, spare me your hypocrisy, Joe Biden is corrupt, and here is the evidence, Congresswoman Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) EXPLODES at Joe Biden’s impeachment inquiry hearing. WATCH pic.twitter.com/ff8cVEAQ21 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) September 28, 2023

“In 2017, the Joe Biden family teamed up with Chinese company CEFC to make millions off of granting access to Joe Biden. Hunter even arranged for Joe Biden to share office space with the CCP-aligned company CEFC,” she said, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

“My Democrat colleagues say none of this is relevant because Joe Biden wasn’t vice president while his family did these shady deals,” she said. “Turns out that’s complete and total bulls***. It’s a lie.

“Hunter Biden referred to access to his father as the keys to his family’s only asset. Those words are going to come back and haunt Hunter Biden and his family forever,” she said.

Mace said documents gathered show that the interactions with CEFC took place while Joe Biden was vice president.

Mace later noted a text from Hunter Biden to a Chinese official.

“Hunter says my uncle will be here with his BROTHER,” she said, noting that Hunter Biden put the word “brother” in all caps.

“His uncle’s brother? Hmm, I wonder who that could be. I can’t quite figure it out,” she said, later adding that it did not take a genius to work out the reference.

🚨NEW: Impeachment inquiry releases Hunter Biden’s text messages to his Chinese energy company business partners saying his “Uncle’s Brother” [President Joe Biden] will be attending meetings. President Biden’s brother, James Biden, told FBI agents that he and Hunter were trying… pic.twitter.com/RUDFGsmEmb — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 28, 2023

“Betraying your country is treason,” Mace said.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio said what Republicans have uncovered is “a tale as old as time.”

“Politician takes action that makes money for his family, and then he tries to conceal it,” he said, according to NBC.

“Joe Biden is the brand and Joe Biden showed up at least two dozen times with business targets and associates, sending signals of access, influence and power to those prepared to pay for it,” House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said, according to Fox News.

“⁠The American people demand accountability for this culture of corruption.”

