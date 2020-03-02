Bumbling Biden Has Another Gaffe: Introducing Senate Candidate as 'Next President'

Former Vice President Joe Biden fumbled during a speech over the weekend in South Carolina when he mistakenly introduced a U.S. Senate candidate as the next “president.”

Biden was wrapping up his victory speech in Columbia, South Carolina, Saturday night when he asked his supporters to get behind candidate Jamie Harrison.

“Folks, now we need to stand behind Jaime Harrison, the next president of the United …” Biden said, before correcting himself. “Next senator — South Carolina.”

Joe Biden does it again… “Jaime Harrison, the next President of the United St—the next Senator of South Carolina” Last week he said he was running for the Senate pic.twitter.com/XN32zFDJa7 — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) March 1, 2020

Harrison, who is a Democrat, hopes to challenge longtime Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham for his seat in November, according to The Charleston Post Courier.

Biden, who is running for president, continued on with his victory speech after the Democratic primary in the Palmetto State.

Despite finally winning his first state in three presidential bids, it has been a gaffe-laden week for the 77-year-old.

Awkwardly enough, just a week ago, Biden was campaigning in South Carolina when he declared that he was the one running for Senate.

“I am here to ask you for your help. Where I come from, you don’t get far unless you ask. My name is Joe Biden. I’m a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate,” he said.

Joe Biden: “My name is Joe Biden. I’m a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate…if you don’t like me, you can vote for the other Biden.” Joe Biden is running for… Senate? pic.twitter.com/7EcO3ajAOu — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) February 25, 2020

Despite the head-scratching gaffe, Democrats in South Carolina voted overwhelming for the former vice president.

Biden won just over 48 percent of the vote and came away with 35 of the state’s 54 delegates, according to The New York Times.

Prior to Saturday, Biden’s campaign seemed to be on the ropes after losses in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

Biden followed up Saturday night’s gaffe with another cringe-worthy moment Sunday morning while appearing on Fox News.

Biden had apparently confused what show he was on and called Fox’s Chris Wallace “Chuck” following an interview about his win on Saturday.

“Mr. Vice President, thank you. Thanks for your time,” Wallace said to conclude the interview.

Biden responded, “Alright, Chuck, thank you very much.”

After Wallace corrected him, Biden said, “I just did ‘Chuck.’ I tell you what, man, these are back-to-back. Anyway, I don’t know how you do it early in the morning.”

BIDEN: “Alright Chuck” WALLACE: “It’s Chris but anyway..” How many Biden Gaffes have there been this week? pic.twitter.com/0itD8OWfzm — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 1, 2020

Ironically, Biden had just finished explaining to Wallace last week’s Senate candidacy gaffe.

The gaffe machine told the “Fox News Sunday” host that when he mistakenly declared himself a candidate for the U.S. Senate on Feb. 25, he was simply repeating a campaign speech he used to deliver when he was campaigning in Delaware during his time as a senator.

While it could be argued that the former vice president might have been tired after a late night of celebrating, explaining away a major gaffe and then flowing it up with another major gaffe certainly won’t dispel a notion that Biden might not be fit to be president.

During last week’s Democratic debate, Biden falsely claimed that 150 million Americans have been killed by gun violence since 2007.

President Donald Trump used part of his speech at CPAC Saturday to call attention to the gun violence gaffe, and others.

Trump also questioned Biden’s overall mental state, Fox News reported.

“How could you be easier to beat than Joe? The guy can’t put two sentences together,” the president said.

He then joked that Biden is “not going to be running the government.”

“He’s just going to be sitting in a home someplace and people are going to be running it for him,” Trump said.

