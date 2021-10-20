Bunker President: Biden Has Done Just 10 Interviews Since Becoming POTUS, Trump Did 57 by This Point

President Joe Biden’s administration has been characterized by constant gaffes and disasters. The American people want explanations for these missteps, but Biden has consistently avoided tough questions.

Former CBS White House reporter Mark Knoller said that as of Tuesday, Biden had participated in a measly 10 interviews since becoming president.

Updated Biden interview count is 10. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 19, 2021

By this point in his administration, former President Donald Trump had done 57 interviews, Politico reported.

The outlet took a jab at Trump by pointing out that 16 of those interviews were “within the friendly confines of Fox News.” Never mind that he did over double the number of interviews with outlets that probably lean left.

In addition, Politico said former President Barack Obama had participated in 131 interviews by this point in his presidency. Most of those were probably more puff pieces than hard-hitting journalism considering the establishment media was head-over-heels for Obama after his election.

Biden even did more interviews as vice president than he’s doing now.

The confusing thing is that Biden could be giving interviews within the “friendly confines” of CNN or CNBC. No one is truly expecting him to go on Fox News and face the fire.

The American public just wants to see the president speak with anyone in the media. But he cannot muster the courage to do even that.

In all honesty, Biden has good reason to be wary of interviews. After all, his record is already so abysmal that he would almost certainly face difficult questions from even the most liberal outlets.

From Afghanistan to inflation to the supply chain to the southern border, everything Biden touches turns to… the opposite of gold.

In addition to his poor record, Biden is not exactly known for his public speaking skills. In just the last week, he has endured multiple embarrassing gaffes.

On Monday, Biden made completely unsubstantiated claims about participating in the civil rights movement, despite previously admitting he was not meaningfully involved in it.

Joe Biden baselessly claims he was involved in civil rights movement. pic.twitter.com/9xdJ1GJyXk — The First (@TheFirstonTV) October 18, 2021

Days before, he claimed in a speech at the University of Connecticut that former Connecticut Sen. Chris Dodd was not like “people who tell me they care about people and then disrespect the waitress or a waiter.”

🚨🚨Wait, wait, wait, holdup. Joe Biden just said his friend Chris Dodd is not someone who “would disrespect a waitress.” For those who need the refresher, Dodd is INFAMOUS for being part of a “waitress sandwich” with Ted Kennedy, at a D.C. restaurant.pic.twitter.com/PazCHX90cS — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 15, 2021

According to a 1990 GQ article, Dodd was accused of sexually assaulting a waitress alongside the late Sen. Ted Kennedy. It’s hard to get more disrespectful and disgusting than that.

Just minutes after that error, Biden struggled to pronounce the word “transgender” and broke into a strange screaming fit.

Who told him to shout like this? pic.twitter.com/3Itg67ZW1T — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 15, 2021

Why is he talking like this? pic.twitter.com/RvIZd8pIwc — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 15, 2021

Given Biden’s propensity to stretch the truth and otherwise humiliate himself during speeches, it’s easy to see why his team would be reluctant to make him available for interviews.

However, hiding from the media isn’t doing him any favors with the Americans who are already losing faith in his leadership.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.