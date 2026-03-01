Burger King Is Altering Its Flagship Burger for the First Time in Nearly 10 Years

One of the biggest fast food chains out there is making some changes to its most iconic burger.

On Thursday, long-running fast food chain Burger King announced that it would be making some changes to its flagship, flame-grilled Whopper.

Having been around since 1954, Burger King has long been synonymous with the Whopper, and doesn’t alter it too often.

The company’s news release stated that guest feedback “inspired changes to the iconic, flame-grilled Whopper sandwich – the first in nearly 10 years.”

Changes to the Whopper include:

“a more premium” bun

“better tasting mayo”

The burger will also apparently now be served in a box instead of the typical paper wrapping, “to ensure” that customers get it “exactly the way it left the kitchen.”

The burger will still feature cut onions and tomatoes, lettuce, and pickles. The beef patty appears to be mostly unchanged.

“[E]very Whopper is crafted to deliver the flame-grilled flavor Guests expect – now elevated from the first bite to the last,” the company boasted in its release.

“Over the past several years, we’ve focused on strengthening our operations and modernizing our restaurants to build a more consistent foundation across the system,” Tom Curtis, president of Burger King U.S. & Canada, said in the release.

He added: “With that work well underway, we’re now in a position to thoughtfully elevate our core menu. The Whopper is an icon, so we didn’t set out to reinvent it. Instead, we elevated it based on direct Guest feedback.”

One “completely accident” early review of the new Whopper was largely complimentary.

In a post published the same day as the company announced the changes, Men’s Journal’s Luke Gralia wrote that “before the new Whopper was even announced, I got to try it myself. And it happened completely by accident.”

Gralia says that he received this updated Whopper — new box and all — during a chance visit Wednesday night to a nearby Burger King.

The Men’s Journal writer did note that the new bun “made the biggest difference.”

“It was fluffy and substantial, especially compared to the sad, flat Whopper bun of yesteryear,” Gralia wrote.

Gralia did call out one drawback that was conspicuously absent from Burger King’s news release.

Franchisees will be ponying up an extra $4,000 annually for these more-premium ingredients.

The news release did note that most Burger Kings are “family-owned operations” — the chain has more than 19,000 locations worldwide.

Gralia wrote that “the company advised them to keep offering a better burger at the same cost rather than pass the cost on to consumers.”

It will be interesting to see if that happens.

