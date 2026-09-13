Burglar Armed with Submachine Gun Raids Missouri House: The Homeowner Sent Him Home in a Body Bag

Police in Normandy, Missouri, said a would-be burglar was fatally shot while forcing his way into a home in an August 13 incident.

Authorities said police found 42-year-old Jody Jordan inside the residence, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Fox2Now.com.

Video footage obtained by police appeared to show Jordan holding what looked like an Uzi submachine gun, the outlet reported.

“According to information documented in the call notes and provided to responding officers, the subject had forced entry into the occupied residence by ‘punching his way inside,’” the Normandy Police Department said in a statement from Chief Tameika Sanders posted to Facebook Wednesday.

“As officers responded to the burglary-in-progress, the incident was subsequently updated to a shooting.”

“Upon arrival, officers located the male subject inside the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” the statement continued.

“Officers immediately initiated life-saving measures and the male was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.”

Jordan had reportedly been asked to leave the premises earlier after an unidentified incident before he returned with the apparent Uzi.

The Uzi is an Israeli-designed family of compact 9×19mm Parabellum firearms that began as a military submachine gun created by Uziel Gal, a German-Jewish engineer who served as an officer in the Israel Defense Forces, who needed a simple, inexpensive, domestically produced personal weapon that could be manufactured with limited industrial capacity.

Fully automatic Uzis have been tightly restricted in the U.S. under the National Firearms Act of1934, with civilian transfers of newly made machine guns banned after May 1986.

In 1989, the George H. W. Bush administration banned imports of semiautomatic versions of the Uzi following a shooting at a Stockton, California, day care center. The Uzi was among the modern semiautomatic firearms banned in 1994.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.