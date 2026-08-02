Would-Be Burglar Picked The Wrong North Carolina House To Break Into

Authorities say a would-be burglar was shot while attempting to force his way into a Gastonia, North Carolina, home.

Gastonia Police said in a Wednesday Facebook post that 57-year-old Cedric Ford and his girlfriend, 47-year-old Sanja Stallings, claimed that Ford had been shot at an intersection in a July 12 911 call. However, technology quickly disproved the couple’s claims that Ford had been attacked in a drive-by shooting after an investigation led cops to a home at a different location.

“Detectives utilized Flock Safety’s Audio Detection system, which identified the sound of a gunshot at approximately 7:14 a.m. within roughly 100 feet of the Ware Avenue address that had reported the crime,” Gastonia police said. “Detectives responded to that location and spoke with the homeowner, an elderly disabled resident who reported being the victim of multiple burglaries and robberies within the previous month involving the suspects.”

“Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined that Ford was attempting to break into the residence at approximately 7:13 a.m. when the homeowner fired a single round through a window, striking Ford,” the Gastonia police continued.

The homeowner, 74-year-old Donald Bolynn, told WBTV.com that he had multiple health issues, including hearing loss, but said he heard Ford trying to force his way into the home. He initially didn’t see anything, but then saw Ford in the window.

“That’s when I got my gun and shot,” Bolynn said.

Flock surveillance systems have become controversial due to privacy concerns and allegations of misuse of data from the company’s Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR).

The technology has drawn fierce responses from Americans, with some even going as far as destroying the cameras. A Virginia resident is facing charges for knocking out 13 Flock cameras, and has been treated as a social media hero.

Ford and Stallings were charged with first-degree burglary, WBTV.com reported.

“The homeowner will not face charges,” Gastonia police said in the statement.

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