Burglary Suspect Picks the Wrong House, Armed Arizona Homeowner Responds with Gunfire: Police

A suspected burglar in Phoenix learned a painful lesson about breaking into the wrong home on Thursday morning.

According to KSAZ-TV, Phoenix police said an alleged burglar was shot by a homeowner near 40th Avenue and Cactus Road in the city’s northside around 10:40 a.m.

“When officers arrived, they located an adult male with at least one gunshot wound,” the department said.

An alleged burglar was shot by a homeowner near 40th Avenue and Cactus Road in north Phoenix Thursday morning. https://t.co/094st7OZsu — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) October 24, 2025

“The man was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It was learned that the man committed a burglary at a nearby home, when he was shot by a homeowner,” police added.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no names have been released.

KTVK also reported that officers responded to a shooting at the same home at about the same time.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot and taken to the hospital.

Investigators determined the man had burglarized a nearby home before being shot.

However, it remains unclear whether the suspect was shot by the homeowner or a neighbor.

Police have not released additional information about the incident or the suspect’s condition, so exactly what happened remains unclear.

While the details are hazy, none of that matters.

What matters is that in Arizona, residents have the right to defend themselves, and it appears this homeowner or someone nearby exercised that right decisively.

The state is one of the strongest defenders of the Second Amendment, encouraging law-abiding citizens 21 and older to carry a concealed or openly carried handgun without a permit.

Arizona’s permitless carry law reflects a belief that self-defense is not a privilege granted by government but a right guaranteed by the Constitution.

In a world where criminals so often act violently and without hesitation, Arizona ensures its citizens don’t have to wait helplessly for help to arrive.

The country’s founders understood that a free people must also be a protected people, and Arizona joins other states in keeping that principle alive by encouraging gun ownership.

The incident in Phoenix is a reminder that while crime will always exist, so will those willing to stand up and defend what’s theirs.

Amid a wave of crime in recent years, Americans continue to prove that being prepared is not just a tradition but a way to live without fear of being victimized.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.