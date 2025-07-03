Share
US President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he walks off after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas on July 11, 2021. (Andy Jacobsohn - AFP / Getty Images)

Buried in the Big Jobs Report Is a Stat That Makes The Whole Thing Twice as Good

 By Michael Schwarz  July 3, 2025 at 10:55am
What a difference a year makes.

As President Donald Trump has said on several occasions, “All we needed was a new president.”

Whereas new jobs under former President Joe Biden went to illegal immigrants and other foreign-born workers, the sizzling June jobs report under Trump, which blew past expectations once again, showed that ALL net job gains have gone to workers born in the United States.

Talk about a cause for celebration.

In fact, the president’s supporters, including members of the Trump White House, spent the morning doing precisely that on the social media platform X.

“For the FOURTH month in a row, jobs numbers have beat market expectations with nearly 150,000 good jobs created in June. American-born workers have accounted for ALL of the job gains since President Trump took office and wages continue to rise. The economy is BOOMING again and it will only get better when the One, Big Beautiful Bill is passed and implemented!” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller had a pithier response.

“The universe is healing,” Miller wrote.

Meanwhile, the White House’s Council of Economic Advisers expanded on the impressive jobs report with some eye-popping statistics.

For instance, since January, foreign-born employment has declined by 543,000, while native-born employment has increased by 2,079,000.

It's Working: American Wages Increase as Trump, Homan Send Illegals Packing

Moreover, 78 of 79 surveyed economists initially predicted fewer than the actual 147,000 new jobs added in June.

So much for the “experts.”

And, for good measure, White House Policy Communications Director Jacki Kotkiewicz also shared the key statistic about American-born workers.

For comparison’s sake, recall the carnage that the American worker endured only last summer.

In August, for instance, Biden’s jobs report showed that foreign-born workers had netted more than 1.2 million jobs in the previous year, while native born workers had lost 1.3 million jobs over that same period.

Likewise, when the Biden administration’s Bureau of Labor Statistics revised its March 2023-March 2024 jobs numbers downward by more than 800,000 jobs, one Goldman Sachs economist advised caution because the BLS used a “methodology mostly excluding unauthorized immigrants, a group which strongly contributes to overall job growth.”

In other words, the Biden economy depended almost entirely on illegal immigrants.

Conversely, Trump’s policies have put Americans first.

All we needed was a new president.

Now, with tariff revenue surging, and with the “Big, Beautiful Bill” on the horizon, Trump’s economy has no upward limits.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
