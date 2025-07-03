Buried in the Big Jobs Report Is a Stat That Makes The Whole Thing Twice as Good

What a difference a year makes.

As President Donald Trump has said on several occasions, “All we needed was a new president.”

Whereas new jobs under former President Joe Biden went to illegal immigrants and other foreign-born workers, the sizzling June jobs report under Trump, which blew past expectations once again, showed that ALL net job gains have gone to workers born in the United States.

Talk about a cause for celebration.

In fact, the president’s supporters, including members of the Trump White House, spent the morning doing precisely that on the social media platform X.

“For the FOURTH month in a row, jobs numbers have beat market expectations with nearly 150,000 good jobs created in June. American-born workers have accounted for ALL of the job gains since President Trump took office and wages continue to rise. The economy is BOOMING again and it will only get better when the One, Big Beautiful Bill is passed and implemented!” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote.

For the FOURTH month in a row, jobs numbers have beat market expectations with nearly 150,000 good jobs created in June. American-born workers have accounted for ALL of the job gains since President Trump took office and wages continue to rise. The economy is BOOMING again and it… pic.twitter.com/gesG2sonBk — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) July 3, 2025

White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller had a pithier response.

Do you approve of Trump's performance on the economy? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (178 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“The universe is healing,” Miller wrote.

The universe is healing https://t.co/JGOnc6Ormd — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) July 3, 2025

Meanwhile, the White House’s Council of Economic Advisers expanded on the impressive jobs report with some eye-popping statistics.

For instance, since January, foreign-born employment has declined by 543,000, while native-born employment has increased by 2,079,000.

Moreover, 78 of 79 surveyed economists initially predicted fewer than the actual 147,000 new jobs added in June.

So much for the “experts.”

Jobs day beat for the 4th month in a row:

– NFP +147k, beating 78/79 surveyed economists

– Unemployment down to 4.1% from 4.2%

– Native-born employment +2,079,000 since Jan; foreign-born -543,000. For the same months last year, foreign-born workers accounted for ~48% of new jobs pic.twitter.com/ZvDZSrgqy2 — Council of Economic Advisers (@CEA47) July 3, 2025

And, for good measure, White House Policy Communications Director Jacki Kotkiewicz also shared the key statistic about American-born workers.

Under President Trump, native-born workers have accounted for ALL employment gains since January. 💪 ➡️Foreign-born employment: -543k

➡️Native-born employment: +2,079k — Jacki Kotkiewicz (@jackikotkiewicz) July 3, 2025

For comparison’s sake, recall the carnage that the American worker endured only last summer.

In August, for instance, Biden’s jobs report showed that foreign-born workers had netted more than 1.2 million jobs in the previous year, while native born workers had lost 1.3 million jobs over that same period.

Likewise, when the Biden administration’s Bureau of Labor Statistics revised its March 2023-March 2024 jobs numbers downward by more than 800,000 jobs, one Goldman Sachs economist advised caution because the BLS used a “methodology mostly excluding unauthorized immigrants, a group which strongly contributes to overall job growth.”

In other words, the Biden economy depended almost entirely on illegal immigrants.

Conversely, Trump’s policies have put Americans first.

All we needed was a new president.

Now, with tariff revenue surging, and with the “Big, Beautiful Bill” on the horizon, Trump’s economy has no upward limits.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.