A bombshell reveal from the State Department is hammering home what many people already assumed — while providing shocking new details on what exactly former first son Hunter Biden did while his father was vice president.

As reported Friday by The New York Times, a 2016 letter from Hunter Biden shows a direct request to the U.S. ambassador to Italy, John R. Phillips, to help a branch of Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company where Hunter Biden had a well-paid seat on the board of directors.

Of significance, this request came while Hunter’s father, now-former President Joe Biden, was serving as vice president under President Barack Obama.

Under a Burisma letterhead and addressed to the “Honorable Mr. John R. Phillips,” Hunter Biden began the letter on a very familiar tone.

“It was great seeing you in Rome recently,” Biden wrote.

After describing his role “serving as a member of the Board of Directors at Burisma Group, the largest independent natural gas producer in Ukraine,” he added that he was also acting “as an Independent Director at Burisma Geothermal.”

Burisma Geothermal, he explained, was a “new branch of Burisma group that specializes in geothermal development, drilling and operation of geothermal power plants.”

Biden would eventually explain that he was reaching out because Burisma Geothermal “is currently experiencing certain difficulties obtaining authorizations that are issued by regional authorities.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to ask for your support and guidance in arranging a meeting for representatives from Burisma with the President of Tuscany Region, Mr. Enrico Rossi.

“This would be a wonderful opportunity to introduce geothermal projects led by Burisma Group, to highlight their social and economic benefits for local communities and develop a common action plan that would lead to further development of the Tuscany Region,” he wrote.

One of the most common criticisms of Hunter Biden is that he used his access to his father as a means to procure lucrative positions, like the one on Burisma’s board.

Part of having that access to the vice president’s office also meant certain political connections, like that to Phillips, being able to help Burisma.

These newly revealed letters don’t offer anything new to that insight, but do add specifics of what and how Hunter would use his father’s position of power for personal gain.

In a second unsealed letter from Phillips to Biden, it appears Hunter got what he wanted, though couched in terms that were perhaps a bit more “limited” than he would’ve liked.

“It seems like yesterday that you were in Rome,” Phillips responded. “I hope this finds you well. Thank you for your letter. I know Enrico Rossi well and have a good working relationship with him.

“I spoke to the Senior Commercial Officer at the Embassy, and though the amount of direct support we can provide to a Ukrainian company is limited, I’ve asked him to be the point of contact, see where our interests may overlap, and facilitate contact with Mr. Rossi.”

It’s worth noting that these sorts of deeply revealing bombshells are likely the very reason Hunter Biden also made the news this week for giving up his law license.

As Politico reported, Hunter Biden gave up his law license to practice in Washington, D.C., with one possible reason being to avoid “potentially protracted proceedings” over his past transgressions.

It’s also worth noting that Hunter Biden has been fully and unconditionally pardoned by his father for any crimeshe may have committed dating back to 2014 — the year he started getting a paycheck as a member of Burisma’s board.

