Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa claimed on Monday that a confidential source who allegedly bribed Hunter Biden and then-Vice President Joe Biden years ago has audio proof of dealings with them.

Grassley said from the Senate floor the individual who paid the duo kept recordings of them — 17 in total — as an “insurance policy” in case they were needed in the future.

The revelations by the senator come from an FBI document the bureau tried to withhold from House Republicans as they investigate alleged Biden family corruption.

Grassley said the FD-1023 form showed a confidential whistleblower claimed that he recorded 15 conversations regarding business with Hunter Biden.

Meanwhile, per Grassley, the individual said he recorded two private conversations with Joe Biden himself.

The senator said the document also shows then-Vice President Joe Biden “may have been involved” with Burisma Holdings, which inexplicably employed Hunter Biden beginning in 2014.

The whistleblower has reportedly said Hunter Biden and Joe Biden were paid $5 million each for access to the latter.

Grassley criticized the FBI for not making the full FD-1023 form available to lawmakers with no redactions.

“Congress owes it to the American people and the brave and heroic whistleblowers to continue to fight for transparency in this matter and make this document public without unnecessary redactions,” he said on Monday.

Grassley also said the bureau is “playing games” with the American people.

Fox News reported its reporters had been briefed on the contents of the FD-1023 last week after the FBI made portions of it available to House Republicans.

The document reportedly made reference to a “big guy,” which many have speculated since 2020 is Joe Biden.

Fox News further reported, “The confidential source said the Burisma executive told him he ‘paid’ the Bidens in such a manner ‘through so many different bank accounts’ that investigators would not be able to ‘unravel this for at least 10 years.’”

The whistleblower is believed to be a high-level Burma executive who has been described only as a “foreign national.”

Burisma allegedly got involved with Joe and Huner Biden in order to make Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was looking into the company, go away.

During his vice presidency, Biden was the Obama administration’s point man on Ukraine.

