Bus Driver and 7 Children Charged After Kid Is Swarmed, Pummeled During Ride

An April incident on a Georgia school bus in which a 7-year-old child was attacked led to the arrest of the bus driver and charges against seven children.

According to a post on Facebook, the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office was informed on April 23 about an attack on a school bus that took place on April 18.

“During this investigation it was determined that 7 students (ages 5-14) initiated a physical attack on a 7 year old student during the morning bus route to the Mattie Lively Elementary School,” the post said.

“After reviewing the video footage from the bus camera, the 7 students were identified and charged with BATTERY. The information regarding the arrests of these juveniles will be forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Justice for further court proceedings,” the post said.

“Furthermore, during the investigation a determination was made that the bus driver, JOEY EDWIN JACKSON (70 years of age) has been charged with Cruelty to Children 2nd degree, and Failure to Report child abuse,” the post said.

The post said the Bulloch County Board of Education said Jackson no longer works for the school board.

“Five-year-olds know right from wrong,” Captain Todd Hutchens with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office said, according to WSAV-TV.

“It was a violent attack on this seven-year-old,” he said. “One child came over the seat and basically used his feet to stomp on this seven-year-old.”

The driver did not report the incident or stop the bus, as required by school policy.

“The bus driver expressed to us that he had some issues on the bus and was trying to make arrangements to get some assistance,” said Hutchens.

Hutchens said the juveniles charged “hold responsibility just like an adult, just like a 14 year old,”

“They know better than to start jumping on a child and striking that child with a hand or a fist or a book or those types of things,” he said.

The child examined by a school nurse, who decided hospitalization was not necessary.

Superintendent Charles Wilson said the school is investigating the lapse in reporting the Friday incident, according to Griceconnect.

“We became aware on Monday and Tuesday following the incident, and it took some time to determine exactly what had happened and who failed to notify the proper channels,” Wilson said.

“Once we understood the seriousness of the incident, we began taking action immediately,” he said.

Wilson said all seven students have been suspended and said school policies call for further disciplinary measures.

