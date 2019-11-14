SECTIONS
Bus Driver Rescues 'Tiny Little Kids' Wandering Through Bitter Cold Without Coats

By Kayla Kunkel
Published November 14, 2019 at 1:28pm
In the recent cold snap that hit the Midwest, a Wisconsin bus driver spotted two young children wandering in the snow who were not dressed appropriately for the below-freezing temperatures.

Nicole Chamberlain has been driving for Waukesha Metro Transit for nearly a year, but she had never seen anything like what she saw Monday morning.

Earlier this week, most of the United States faced a brutal cold snap. According to Fox News, nearly 70 percent of the country experienced below-freezing temperatures.

In Waukesha, near Milwaukee, temperatures dropped to 3 degrees above zero with the wind chill, according to WITI-TV.

So when Chamberlain spotted a little boy wearing only a T-shirt and pants and a little girl wearing a T-shirt and a diaper, she knew she needed to intervene.

It was snowing, and it was windy, and these were tiny little kids,” she later said. “They were 2 and 6.”

“No one had a coat on,” the bus driver said. “The little girl had on a T-shirt and diaper. The little boy had on a T-shirt and pants.”

Concerned for their well-being, Chamberlain pulled over and quickly rushed the children onto her bus.

The surveillance video showed the bus driver comforting the children not only with her words and the heater on the bus, but also with her own coat.

“It’s OK, honey, we’re going to figure it out. You’re nice and warm on the bus,” she told the children.

“It’s gonna be OK. I promise we’re going to find your family.”

Chamberlain called the police, but while officers were there trying to figure out where the children lived, their family arrived.

“They saw all the commotion and came over to the bus and there we were with the kids,” the bus driver told WITI.

According to WDJT-TV, the children’s grandmother told police the kids wandered off from their home a few blocks away.

“It’s amazing how coincidental this was, because my pickup I went five minutes early, so I was on the road five minutes earlier than I am,” Chamberlain said. “If I went at my normal time, I never would have seen them.”

Thanks to Chamberlain’s quick and compassionate thinking, the two children were able to go home safely.

“I’m just thrilled I was in the right place and right time, but even more thrilled the situation turned out to be even better than what you hear sometimes,” Chamberlain said.

“They went back they were with a happy family,” she said. “They were safe.

“That was most important to me.”

