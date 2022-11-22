Business Insider Thinks They've Blown Roof Off on Musk with 'Leaked' Email, Gets Absolutely Blasted

A liberal publication thought they had the perfect story to blow the roof off of Elon Musk, only to have it completely backfire on them.

On Tuesday, the Twitter account Unusual Whales tweeted that “Business Insider” ran a story claiming that a “leaked” email from Musk told employees that they must give a weekly update of what they have been working on.

BREAKING: Leaked email shows that Twitter employees must send Elon Musk weekly updates of everything they’ve worked on to ‘innovate rapidly,’ per BI. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) November 22, 2022

Musk claimed in the email that, “it is critical to understand what everyone is working on and who is coding what” in order to allow the company to “innovate rapidly.”

Apparently, this was another attempt by leftist journalists, terrified that their dominance of social media may slip, to smear Musk as some sort of inhuman monster for the way he treats his new employees.

But Musk quickly responded in his usual witty way, tweeting, “Perhaps it is not unreasonable to know if anything was accomplished.”

Perhaps not unreasonable to know if anything was accomplished 🫶 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

Other Twitter users quickly responded saying that this was standard business practice and not something to be ashamed of, with Dr. Jordan Peterson even saying, “‘Leaked’: as if this is something to hide.”

“Leaked”: as if this is something to hide. — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) November 22, 2022

This should be the standard in every company. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 22, 2022

Alternative headline: @ElonMusk has implemented standard business practices. — Pulte (@pulte) November 22, 2022

Like a weekly status report? What’s news about that? — Mr. Orange (@phowell23) November 22, 2022

These Twitter users are right on the mark with this. Personally, I fail to see how this is even a story.

Musk is the owner of one of the largest companies in the world. Twitter is a platform that millions of people rely on for news and communication. It makes perfect sense that Musk would want to know what his employees are doing in order to improve the platform. Any other CEO of a major corporation would do the same.

The fact of the matter is that the left is terrified that Musk’s commitment to free speech will threaten the dominance of the leftist narrative online. They are especially angry that Musk has reinstated several accounts that the left long lobbied to be banned, most notably that of former President Donald Trump.

In response, many leftist celebrities, such as Whoopie Goldberg, Jack White, and Amber Heard, have been scared off of the platform, essentially meaning that the left no longer dominates the Twitter narrative.

The very idea that dissenting voices are now allowed online terrifies the left, and so they are grasping at straws as a way to vilify Musk.

But Musk is truly a brilliant businessman and has made several changes that will benefit the platform. Not only has he reinstated banned accounts, but he has also revamped the verification process, allowing people to pay $8 per month in order to be verified on the platform. In addition to making more money for Twitter, it also opens the online conversation to a larger audience.

Musk also issued mass layoffs, which may seem like a bad move a first, but in the long run, it actually allows him to hire people who share his vision for the sight and have new ideas that can bring the platform into the future.

Musk also instituted a new policy, saying that employees must put in more hours or resign. This will ensure that more time is spent working to improve the platform.

So no, this is not a story. This is just leftist panic that Twitter under Musk will succeed as a free speech platform. Musk is a brilliant businessman and will surely bring the site to new heights.

