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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a primary night watch party for NYC Congressional candidate Claire Valdez at 99 Scott Studio in New York City on June 23, 2026.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a primary night watch party for NYC Congressional candidate Claire Valdez at 99 Scott Studio in New York City on June 23, 2026. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Business Leader Calls on New York City to Resist Mamdani

 By Michael Austin  July 3, 2026 at 4:00am
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Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of hedge fund Citadel, urged business leaders to resist the socialism of New York City Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani, warning that the Big Apple’s business environment will otherwise be destroyed.

Griffin said at a June 18 event in Manhattan that business leaders “need to find their voice and fight for their city,” per a report from Fox Business.

“My advice is to speak up. What’s the worst that’s going to happen? It will be that New York empties of talent and that’s a catastrophe,” he cautioned.

“If the mayor wants to say a few words about you, your record speaks for itself: You create jobs, you create value and you pay taxes.”

Griffin, who moved his primary residence from Chicago to Miami in recent years, has a net worth of $48.3 billion.

Citadel has two offices in Midtown Manhattan, one on Park Avenue and one on 5th Avenue.

“Everything should be viewed through the lens of, Citadel will be here far longer than he’ll be mayor,” Griffin continued.

Fox Business noted that Griffin and Mamdani, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist, have publicly sparred in recent months over the latter’s progressive tax policy.

Mamdani even filmed a video outside of Griffin’s luxury property in New York City to draw attention to his proposed tax on second homes worth over $5 million.

Griffin will speak with Mamdani “at some point in the months ahead.”

“Let’s see where he is on the state of policy at that time,” he added.

“Actions speak louder than words.”

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Some critics have warned that Mamdani will drive away the city’s tax base if he continues antagonizing business leaders and high earners.

Charles Gasparino wrote for the New York Post on May 9 that an unnamed New York City finance tycoon is likewise weighing a move to Miami.

“He employs plenty of people — from highly compensated executives to middle-class support staff. They all pay their taxes in addition to their mortgages and grocery bills. They drop plenty of cash at the Big Apple’s restaurants and theaters,” Gasparino noted.

“The higher-ups are big donors to local charities, the museums and the opera,” he added.

“He says he hasn’t made up his mind just yet but based on the tenor of our conversation, he has at least one foot out the proverbial door. He’s serious.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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