Businessman Sat in Jail for Donations to Biden - Now, He's Blasting Hunter's Plea Deal

After the recent revelations made by Hunter Biden’s partner Devon Archer, the media was quick to jump to President Joe Biden’s defense, categorizing his conversations and meetings with Hunter’s business associates as “conversations about the weather.”

But Hunter’s past history and criminal behavior in no way jibes with the assumption that corrupt companies like Burisma were foolish enough to pay him millions just for the “illusion of influence.”

Hunter Biden flouts the law and gets away with it. And he is certainly not above using people and destroying lives to do it.

One such individual, a former Biden donor, Chris Tigani, says he found himself ensnared in a campaign finance scandal with Hunter Biden and served two years in prison for a scheme the younger Biden came up with.

On “The Story” Wednesday on Fox News, Tigani told host Martha MacCallum that in 2008, he was approached by President Biden’s two sons, Beau and Hunter Biden, to raise $75,000 for billboards to help in Joe Biden’s later aborted run for president.

Tigani bundled money through his employees, using company funds to reimburse them and bypass individual donation limits to get around campaign finance laws.

Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, & the Bidens involved in this, need to be prosecuted & get prison time for this as well. 👇👇👇👇What they were trying to have Christopher Tigani do for them. Christopher Tigani did serve his sentence. https://t.co/DZyWssrHgv — ThatBoi (@ThatGuy6309857) August 2, 2023



Tigani said he was asked by Joe Biden’s then-campaign manager Dennis Toner, and later by Beau and Hunter how many employees he trusted and to “have them write a check and then reimburse them.”

Tigani later faced an FBI investigation, resulting in a conviction for election bundling offenses and two tax charges.

When the FBI “came knocking,” Tigani said that Biden’s campaign manager denied any knowledge of using Tigani as a “bundler.”

“When Dennis Toner and I spoke and he said he didn’t know what I was talking about, the very next day they unsealed the indictment, they wouldn’t let me go talk to the Bidens,” Tigani said.

In 2012, at the age of 53, Tigani received a two-year prison sentence. The prosecution of his case was led by David Weiss, who served as the First Assistant U.S. Attorney at the time.

Interestingly, Weiss was also the prosecutor in the Hunter Biden case who signed the “sweetheart” plea deal, allowing him to evade jail time despite facing two tax violations and a felony charge for gun possession.

Tigani also told the New York Post he believes that the Biden campaign was alerted about his plan to wear a wire because when he attempted to confront Toner and get him to repeat the information about bundling from 2007 on the phone, Toner evaded the question, stating, “I don’t know what you’re talking about, and I don’t know who might be listening to this call.”

Meanwhile we find out Tigani offered to wear a wire to record convos w/@POTUS‘ family & @FBI…….refuse🤷🏻‍♀️ Will Mikey boy be writing abt THAT or naw? @DNC & their minions are beginning to remind me of Hitler’s tactics in removing political enemies. https://t.co/DVOBVSXOek — DFC (@twifan_nana) August 2, 2023

He said that the FBI turned down his offer to wear a wire in order to get Joe Biden on record.

“They were not terribly interested in that part of the investigation,” he recalls. “They wanted to get other people … The FBI were political when they were investigating me,” he said, according to the New York Post.

“They were protecting the Bidens then and they’re protecting the Bidens now, and I think that the evidence is overwhelming that when Attorney General Merrick Garland said that he treats ‘like cases alike’ — that’s really what upset me because I can tell you that, ‘no sir you do not,'” Tigani said.

Tigani said he intends to submit an amicus brief, urging the court to take into account the potential ramifications of granting Hunter a lenient sentence.

He said the judge is required to enter a judgment that “avoids disparate sentences” of defendants with similar records who have been found guilty of similar conduct.

“Hunter’s tax loss is in the millions of dollars. It’s the highest that Delaware has ever had aside from a drug dealer or someone charged with other multiple crimes, this is a misdemeanor with a tax loss of over $1 million. My tax loss was $361,000 and I was in jail two years,” Tigani told MacCallum.

Hunter Biden failed to pay $1.5 million in taxes. The Architect of the Capitol estimated J6 caused $1.5 million in damages. Hunter caused the government as much financial loss as (allegedly caused by) all J6ers combined! But the DOJ tried to give Hunter a sweetheart deal! pic.twitter.com/azN10CglG8 — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) July 26, 2023



“I don’t want anything to happen to Hunter to make me feel better. I only want fairness, but the justice system in this case certainly doesn’t appear to be fair,” Tigani told the New York Post in June.

“Doesn’t appear to be fair” is a huge understatement for the cozy relationship between the Bidens and the DOJ, going back what appears to be decades.

As Tigani pointed out to the Post, “If your name is Biden, then investigations last as long as they need to and end in your favor.”

Tigani expressed hope that the court would consider his amicus brief and recognize the disparity between Hunter Biden’s tax crimes, the worst in Delaware history, according to Tigani, and others who have done much more time for much smaller amounts.

But given the Biden administration’s ability to spit in the face of the American justice system and tell us it’s raining former President Donald Trump crimes, we shouldn’t be holding our breath.

