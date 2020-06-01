Got to give the guy credit for honesty most Democrats will never show.

A suspected looter arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday gave an on-camera interview just after his arrest that confirmed what pretty much anyone watching television in the United States over the past few days has suspected:

The “protests” racking the country have precious little to do with the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd in police custody last week — and everything to do with the breakdown of law and order in a society that depends on them.

The interview was captured by Bill Melugin of KTTV in Los Angeles, shortly after the man was arrested after a break-in at a New Balance footwear store. It speaks volumes.

Looter explains his motive to @BillFOXLA after being caught by police https://t.co/sd8u3Woioa pic.twitter.com/0GqRkW8EqD — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) June 1, 2020

TRENDING: Maxine Waters Scorched After Claiming the Real 'Looting' Is 'Predatory Lending'

“We saw you at the New Balance store,” Melugin said. “Why are you out here?”

“Man, period, point-blank … just tryin’ to get some money,” the man replied.

When Melugin pressed on whether it had anything to do with “what happened in Minnesota,” the reply wasn’t what the talking heads on MSNBC or in the Democratic Party wanted to hear.

Do you think this is what the looting is really about? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 89% (4898 Votes) 11% (589 Votes)

“I mean, a little bit to do with that, too,” the man allowed, “but not really. I’m out here for the dough.”

Granted, it’s tough to extrapolate a motive for events taking place on a national scale from one interview of a guy caught running from the scene of a crime, but liberals have no problem extrapolating from last week’s death in Minnesota that not only is the entirety of law enforcement in the United States an inherently “racist” construct, but the entire government is too.

That’s a patent absurdity, as only a passing knowledge of American history, particularly in the post-civil rights movement era, would demonstrate.

The interview with the attempted New Balance looter, though, fits not only the television scenes that show looters in cities throughout the country taking advantage of temporary lawlessness to steal what they want, but also even the smallest understanding of human nature.

The interview drew plenty of responses, as might be expected. (At least one respondent claimed it was a fraud because the audio and visual are out of sync, which would be a great conspiracy moment, but the lip movements are too close to the words for that to get very far.)

RELATED: Maxine Waters Scorched After Claiming the Real 'Looting' Is 'Predatory Lending'

If only the rest of the “protesters” were as honest as him. — Jay Bond Tico (@jbondtico) June 1, 2020

Well that’s a wrap on the righteous riot narrative. — Red In America 🇺🇸 (@RedInAmerica) June 1, 2020

Didn’t even bother to watch because there is ZERO justification for looting or rioting. Sad because the violence & mayhem has shifted focus from Mr. Floyd, legitimate grievances & reform against police brutality. — Love to Travel (@Travel_Crazed) June 1, 2020

Bill, did you ask him what his affiliation with MAGA or white supremacy were or if he was in fact a Russian? — Brody (@APodCalypseNow2) June 1, 2020

The sarcasm of that last one is perfect.

Since the “protests” about the death of George Floyd turned into orgies of lawless pillage, liberals have been twisting themselves into knots trying to blame the riots on “white supremacists” (Minnesota City Councilman Jeremiah Ellison, according to Fox News) or Russian propaganda (former Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice on CNN on Sunday).

But it’s not white supremacists who are running wild in the most urban areas of the country. And it’s not Russian agents who are looting New Balance stores for new sneakers.

It’s American residents of cities the Democratic Party has controlled for decades who are taking advantage of an unfortunate death in the middle of the country to ravage businesses nationwide.

Any Democrat with the honesty to admit that would become a hero to the country, but a pariah to the party.

They can’t afford to be as honest as a looting suspect who’s already been cuffed.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.