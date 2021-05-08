President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Department of Justice’s civil rights division has run into more than one hiccup on the road to Senate confirmation as an apparent history of radical — and racist — commentary and activism has come to light.

Kristen Clarke, a civil rights attorney, certainly checks many of the hard left’s boxes for someone who will pursue their particular brand of “justice.” In short, she’s a black female who is critical of perceived systemic racism in policing.

However, as with many of the left’s biggest social justice heroes these days, a close examination of her history and ideology has proved to be problematic at best. Most notably, her apparent promotion of black supremacist ideals and anti-Semite thinkers raises some serious red flags.

Now, according to a new report from The Washington Free Beacon, Clarke also participated in a conference that defended men imprisoned for murdering police officers.

This does not look good for a Department of Justice nominee, to say the least.

However, it looks significantly worse that, if the documents that the Free Beacon obtained are accurate, Clarke may have actually lied to Congress about the degree to which she participated in this event.

“Clarke told the Senate Judiciary Committee last month that she merely provided ‘logistical support’ for a 1999 Columbia University conference, ‘Black America vs. The Prison Industrial Complex.’ But an itinerary from the conference shows Clarke moderated a panel on alleged human rights violations in the prison system,” the Free Beacon reported.

Last week, Clarke said in a written response to a question from Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton that she “did not have a speaking or other substantive role at the conference.”

“The itinerary tells a different story,” the Free Beacon explained. “It shows Clarke moderated a panel on alleged human rights violations in the prison system.”

That sounds like both a speaking and a substantive role, don’t you think?

If true, part of the speaking she may have done was to introduce one Linda Thurston, co-founder of International Concerned Friends and Family of Mumia Abu-Jamal, who was convicted for the shooting death of 25-year-old Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner in 1981.

Abu-Jamal became a hero of earlier iterations of today’s social justice movement with his writings on systemic racism in the justice system. While initially sentenced to death in 1982, his sentence was commuted in 2011.

The Free Beacon noted that other speakers at the event, including Clarke’s Columbia mentor Manning Marable who called the judge that convicted Abul-Jamal “racist,” praised the former Black Panther as well as other cop-killers like Assata Shakur.

The outlet reportedly obtained a schedule of the 1999 conference as well as a transcript from Marable’s archives by way of the American Accountability Foundation, which provided the documents to the Free Beacon.

This does not couple well with aspects of Clarke’s past that have already attracted scrutiny. In 1994, Clarke published a piece in Harvard University’s newspaper, The Crimson, in which she argued that black people are superior to other races, referencing a theory that “human mental processes are controlled by melanin — that same chemical which gives Blacks their superior physical and mental abilities.”

“Melanin endows Blacks with greater mental, physical and spiritual abilities — something which cannot be measured based on Eurocentric standards,” she also wrote.

Recently, Clarke claimed the piece was satirical as it was written to attack the book The Bell Curve, which links race and intelligence. A rebuttal to her inflammatory views was issued by the editors at The Crimson at the time, seemingly taking her ideas as seriously presented, however.

And it doesn’t help matters much that around the same time, as Clarke was serving as president of the university’s Black Student Association, she invited a known anti-Semite, Holocaust denier and author of a book literally entitled The Jewish Onslaught, Tony Martin, to speak on campus.

The Free Beacon’s report is certainly damning, if true.

Yet, even if Clarke never attended this conference much less moderated a panel, she is still quite clearly the type of candidate who is going to bring Squad-style politics to the DOJ which — particularly after the last year of violence, destruction and painfully widened ideological division and increased racial animus — is the very last thing our nation needs.

This is a woman that the Biden administration would like to head the civil rights division of the DOJ, where no doubt much of its radical agenda to confront perceived systemic racism would be carried out.

The administration’s agenda when it comes to “civil rights” and “antiracism” is already concerning enough, as is Clarke’s own ideology.

She has enough to disqualify her for any position in the federal government based on the articles she can’t deny she wrote or the events she can’t deny she initiated or participated in, to whatever degree.

If how much she participated in this conference is the kind of stuff she could be trying to downplay or outright cover-up, imagine what else could be out there?

