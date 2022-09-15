Butcher Sells 'King Charles III' Sausages, Making Fun of King's Swollen Fingers - Doctor Speculates the Cause

A New Zealand butchery announced Wednesday that it is selling a new line of sausages. But if you want them and don’t mind the long flight, “King Charles sausage fingers” will be available for a limited time only.

The butchery made the new product announcement over multiple social media posts, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

Avon’s Butchery in Auckland, New Zealand, released a new line of links after his majesty’s recent ascension to the thrown.

The shop originally posted a photo of the king but with sausages in place of his digits.

Since becoming king, social media has become rife with content mocking King Charles’ swollen fingers. Apparently, they resemble sausages.

A U.K. doctor has speculated on the possible cause for the 73-year-old’s puffy fingers. He believes it could be a condition called oedema.

“Oedema is a condition where the body starts to retain fluids in the limbs, normally the legs and ankles but also in the fingers, which causes them to swell,” Dr. Gareth Nye, senior lecturer at the University of Chester, told the Daily Star.

“Oedema is a common condition and mostly affects people over the age of 65 as the ability for fluid control is restricted.”

Nye also speculated that it could be arthritis.

“Arthritis — another common condition in the over 60s. It often affects three main areas in the hand — the thumb joint or either joints in the fingers,” Nye said.

“Fingers usually become stiff, painful and swollen, and although medication can help with the pain, the swelling can remain.”

Nye offered other possible causes as well.

“Uncommon causes may include high salt diet leading to fluid retention. Certain medications can rarely lead to swelling as a side effect such as with blood pressure medications or steroid medications.”

Nye told the Daily Star that the king’s swollen fingers did not indicate anything serious or life-threatening and “is most likely a sign of his age.”

King Charles III officially took the thrown on Saturday, after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last Thursday. She was 96 years old.

