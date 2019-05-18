SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Buttigieg Backs Idea of Erasing Thomas Jefferson’s Name from Buildings

×
By Makenna Baird
Published May 18, 2019 at 9:15am
Modified May 18, 2019 at 9:41am
Print

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said Friday that he supports renaming buildings or events named after former President Thomas Jefferson. He claims it is the “right thing to do.”

The Democratic mayor of South Bend, Indiana, appeared on “The Hugh Hewitt Show,” where he was asked if the annual Democratic dinners should be changed, as they include the name of two slave-owning presidents, Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson.

“Yeah, we’re doing that in Indiana. I think it’s the right thing to do,” Buttigieg said in the interview.

Democrats started supporting the name change in 2016, The Washington Free Beacon reported. Although it was previously named the Jefferson-Jackson dinner, Indiana Democrats instead decided to call it the Hoosier Hospitality Dinner and are bringing the name back for a fundraiser meeting in Indianapolis this June.

TRENDING: Trump Administration Pulls $1B from California

They claim the name is supposed to emphasize the difference between the Democratic and Republican Party, according to Indiana’s Tribune-Star, as they do not want to be associated with Vice President Mike Pence.

“We knew, when we were thinking about this dinner, that we’d been pushing to restore Hoosier hospitality,” Democratic Party spokesman Drew Anderson said about the renamed dinner in 2016. “We want to reclaim it as the image for our state, especially after what Mike Pence has done.”

Elsewhere, other Democrats are making moves to distance themselves from the previous moniker. Connecticut, Georgia, Missouri and Iowa renamed the dinner in 2016, while others are now taking part in the trend.

Robert Dion, a political scientist at the University of Evansville, is not supportive of the change. “When Democrats come together, that is the name of their event, and it’s been that way for decades. To change the name of their signature event, across the country as the party is doing, can’t go without notice,” he said.

Do you think it is right to erase Thomas Jefferson's name from buildings and events?

Although Indiana Democrats said that the Hoosier change “isn’t directly linked” to Jefferson’s history of slave owning, the Tribune-Star reported, Buttigieg certainly backed the move for that reason.

“Over time, you develop and evolve on the things you choose to honor,” the Indiana mayor said.

“Jefferson’s more problematic,” Buttigieg added. “There’s a lot to, of course, admire in his thinking and his philosophy, but then again if you plunge into his writings, especially the notes on the state of Virginia, you know that he knew slavery was wrong.”

While saying that we are all “morally conflicted human beings,” Buttigieg claims he does not want the iconic president erased from history but still supports renaming events and buildings that formerly held his name.

“The real reason I think there is a lot of pressure on this is the relationship between the past and present that we’re finding in a million different ways that racism isn’t some curiosity out of the past that we’re embarrassed about but moved on from,” Buttigieg said.

RELATED: Trump Has New Nickname for Pete Buttigieg, Calls Him Mad Magazine Cover Boy

Buttigieg went on to say that racism is still “alive” and “well” today.

“It’s one of the main reasons to be in politics today is to try to change or reverse the harms that went along with that,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Makenna Baird
Contributor, News
Makenna Baird is a graduate from Calvin College with a Bachelor of Arts in Writing. In addition to her work writing for The Western Journal, she has experience editing newsletters, financial reports and advertisements. With a passion for storytelling, she is committed to truth, excellence and service to God in all of her works.
Makenna Baird has been a freelance writer with The Western Journal since 2019. She graduated from Calvin College with a Bachelor of Arts in Writing. Previously, Makenna edited newsletters, financial reports and advertisements for corporate clients with Ott Editorial. Nowadays, she writes short fiction in her spare time and works toward becoming a more established author. She is committed to truth, excellence and service to God in all of her works.
Birthplace
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Nationality
American
Education
BA, Writing, Calvin College
Location
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Buttigieg Backs Idea of Erasing Thomas Jefferson’s Name from Buildings
Trump Warns of Major Punishments for 2016 Campaign Spying: ‘This Was TREASON’
A 23rd Democrat Has Just Joined the 2020 Race: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio
Ocasio-Cortez Responds to Alabama Abortion Law with Claims of ‘Brutal Form of Oppression’
Long-Running TV Show Canceled After Guest Dies by Suicide
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×