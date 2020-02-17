Buttigieg Believes in Limiting Government Power - So You're Free To Kill Your Infant

The View’s Meghan McCain recently sought a clearer answer from former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg about his position on late-term abortion. She asked him where he drew the line and whether his position included a baby actually being born.

Buttigieg: “We live in a country where it is extremely important that no one person have to be subjected to some other person’s interpretation of their own religion.”

I wondered whether Mayor Pete thought religious freedom equally applied to say, Jack Phillips’ right not to be forced to create a custom cake for a gay wedding. Sure enough, I found a piece in the Washington Free Beacon titled “Mayor Pete Will Make you Bake the Cake.”

McCain pressed again, and the Mayor of South Bend answered with rhetoric that sounded like something a limited-government conservative would say:

Buttigieg: “My point is that it shouldn’t be up to the government official to draw the line. It should be up to the woman who is confronted with the choice.” (Applause.)

McCain: “So if a woman wanted to invoke infanticide after a baby is born, you’d be comfortable with that?”

Buttigieg: “…I don’t know what to tell them morally about what they should do. I just know that I trust her and her decision medically or morally isn’t going to be any better because the government is commanding her to do it a certain way.”

He gave an almost identical answer in a televised town hall with Chris Wallace.

Buttigieg, who is ordinarily so comfortable sermonizing to his leftist flock, couldn’t bring himself to say that it is immoral to kill a baby after it’s been born.

I’ve always found it perplexing that the left’s strong support for Obamacare never included any of this faux passion for freedom and restraint of government when it comes to actual health care.

They were more than happy to cheer for government dictates, bans and demands when it was about your heart, lungs, spleen and appendix because “health-care freedom” to them begins and ends with abortion.

Note to leftists: Abortion is not “health care.” Neither is infanticide.

Pete Buttigieg — and all Democrats and leftists — should be held accountable for his twisting of basic principles and language itself.

He should also be confronted on his minuscule appreciation and understanding of one of our most fundamental constitutional principles of limited government.

A national discussion about socialism versus capitalism is long overdue in these United States. It will be essential as a centerpiece of this year’s presidential campaign.

We have a vital role to play by applying leftists’ language to their own hypocrisy and illustrating that freedom has much more to do with life than with death.

