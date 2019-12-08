Buttigieg Explains to 7-Year-Old Girl That Killing Unborn Babies with Abortion Is OK

During a campaign stop in New Hampshire on Thursday, Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg doubled down on his extreme pro-abortion views while answering a question from a 7-year-old girl who seemed to be opposed to the gruesome practice.

The girl, whom Buttigieg praised for being “pretty sophisticated,” told him that she watched him in the debates and that she agrees with him on “a woman’s right to choose about her own body.”

But, she added, “I believe that you make your decision on whether you’re going to have a child, and then your decision is made, and the abortion is not part of it.”

“What do you think about that?”

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor thanked the girl and proceeded to offer a typical politician’s response, waxing and waning about how people disagree on abortion but that he ultimately would “trust women to make that choice.”

“I don’t think that choice is easy,” he said. However, “I know that it’s not going to be any better because the government’s saying what it ought to be.”

The woman, he said, should be the one “who gets to draw the line.”

Let’s be clear about one thing: Mayor Pete is no moderate on abortion.

During a radio interview in September, he ridiculously claimed that the Bible could be interpreted as being in favor of abortion, partly because Genesis 2:7 states God breathed into Adam’s nostrils “the breath of life.”

Apparently, the mayor hasn’t read Jeremiah 1:5, which states: “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you.”

In May, Buttigieg was asked by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace if he’d be in favor of any limits on late-term abortion.

Despite a 2018 Pew Research Center study finding that just 13 percent of Americans think abortion should be legal in the third trimester of pregnancy, Mayor Pete sided with the rest of the Democratic presidential field.

“I think the dialogue has gotten so caught up on where you draw the line, that we’ve gotten away from the fundamental question of who gets to draw the line, and I trust women to draw the line when it’s their life,” he answered.

Multiple pro-lifers have rightly criticized Buttigieg for his pro-abortion views.

In a blog post last week, conservative Canadian commentator Jonathon van Maren accused Buttigieg of “attempting to weaponize a new, progressive version of Christianity against those who vote to protect life in the womb, religious liberty, and the natural family.”

In September, Susan Ciancio, writing for the American Life League, stated, “Buttigieg talks about drawing a line, as if the existence of a live baby is up for debate…The only line we should draw is the one between right and wrong and between wickedness and righteousness. Any other is an affront to both God and the baby.”

Others have spoken up as well, and must continue to do so. Buttigieg’s support for women murdering their unborn children up until the moment of birth represents an all-out attack on the Christian faith.

