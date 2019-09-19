Buttigieg Response to Discovery of 2,246 Aborted Fetuses Draws Outrage: 'Dead Babies Are Disturbing'

So, “Mayor Pete” doesn’t want the latest abortion outrage to get “caught up in politics.”

After nearly a week of silence about the discovery of almost 2,300 medically preserved bodies of aborted children in the Illinois home of an abortionist who practiced in South Bend, Indiana, for decades, South Bend’s mayor and Democratic presidential contender finally had something to say on the subject.

And it was an outrage in its own way.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday, Buttigieg finally deigned to comment on Friday’s news about Will County, Illinois, sheriff’s deputies finding the remains of 2,246 abortion victims in the home of the deceased Dr. Ulrich Klopfer.

Klopfer had run three abortion clinics in Indiana — in Buttigieg’s South Bend, in Fort Wayne and Gary — before his medical license was suspended in 2016.

In clearly rehearsed lines, Buttigieg managed to call the discovery “disturbing,” acknowledge that it should be investigated, but insisted it should not infringe on women’s access to “health care.”

Mayor @PeteButtigieg addressing the news about former South Bend abortion doctor Ulrich Klopfer. Police found more than 2,000 fetal remains at Klopfer’s Illinois home. Buttigieg called it “extremely disturbing” and said he hopes it doesn’t become political pic.twitter.com/WIgqO8YEDG — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) September 18, 2019

“Like everyone, I find the news out of Illinois extremely disturbing, and I think it’s important that it be fully investigated,” Buttigieg said.

“I also hope it doesn’t get caught up in politics at a time when women need access to health care. There’s no question that what happened is disturbing. It’s unacceptable. And it needs to be looked into fully.”

Buttigieg might have been hoping to buy himself some breathing room, but judging by some of the reaction on social media, he would have been better off keeping his liberal mouth shut.

Dead babies are disturbing @PeteButtigieg. Welcome to the right side of the abortion issue! — Tonya still @watchingfoxes (@tonya_still) September 19, 2019

Is it disturbing because they are dismembered dead babies? Or because they were discovered? — Lulu Lapin (@Lulu_Lapin) September 19, 2019

They don’t get to call this disturbing. Not without acknowledging the humanity of those children. This isn’t just “Ew, icky, gross.” This is only “Disturbing” if those are children, a fact which Pro-Choicers frequently attempt to deny. — Michael (@mcaark) September 19, 2019

So let me get this straight…..he favors an abortion law that permits newborn babies to die the moment they are born, but he doesn’t want to politicize the acts of an abortionist? Unbelievable. — Queensgirl63 (@lwalshmt) September 19, 2019

Weak as it was, Buttigieg’s statement might have been acceptable if it had come out on say, Saturday. But considering Buttigieg had five days to think it over before coming out with what amounts to a boilerplate regurgitation of Democrat abortion politics, the patent insincerity is appalling.

Buttigieg’s own statements and record in office show just how committed he is to his party’s abortion agenda.

He’s presented a bizarre defense for aborting children allegedly based on the Bible.

He’s publicly stated that there should be no limits on aborting children based on gestation — which basically means up to the moment of birth.

In a statement to the Washington Examiner, Republican National Committee spokeswoman Liz Harrington took note of Buttigieg’s “extreme” abortion position.

“Buttigieg invokes the Bible to justify abortion up until a baby takes a breath. Will he use it to condemn the evil acts of an abortionist who operated unlicensed out of his home town?” she said.

For the modern Democratic Party, she said, “nothing gets in the way of a radical, no-limits abortion agenda.”

And as Indiana Republican Rep. Jim Banks pointed out in a lengthy Twitter thread on Sunday, Buttigieg used his powers as mayor to keeping a pro-life center from opening near an abortion clinic in South Bend.

Buttigieg claimed he acted out of safety concerns. But Bill Donahue, president of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights, called him out on that in a Newsmax commentary piece headlined, succinctly, “Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s Abortion Dishonesty Is Astonishing.”

Of course, abortion dishonesty is nothing new for Democrats.

For instance, they pretended to back the famous Clinton formula that abortion should be “safe, legal and rare” because it made the procedure sound more acceptable to Americans.

But their behavior in recent years — like the passage of New York state’s barbaric law that removed limits on late-term abortions in January and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s comments implicitly endorsing infanticide — show that’s a sham.

Buttigieg’s painfully bloodless comments on the discovery of aborted remains on property owned by an abortionist who practiced in Buttigieg’s own town are telling.

He didn’t really care about the lives lost or the deaths involved.

For Buttigieg and Democrats like him, abortion is a form of “health care.”And the man who wants to be president doesn’t want it “caught up in politics.”

