Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg sparked a backlash on Christmas Day when he tweeted that Jesus Christ came into the world “not as a citizen but as a refugee.”

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor wished his followers a “merry Christmas” and said he and millions of others around the world were celebrating the “arrival of divinity on earth.”

Buttigieg also said Jesus Christ “came into this world not in riches but in poverty, not as a citizen but as a refugee.”

Today I join millions around the world in celebrating the arrival of divinity on earth, who came into this world not in riches but in poverty, not as a citizen but as a refugee. No matter where or how we celebrate, merry Christmas. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) December 25, 2019

TRENDING: Patriots Player Shuts Down Buttigieg's Christmas Message About Jesus Being a 'Refugee'

Some Twitter users responded to Buttigieg’s tweet by pointing out that Jesus was born in Bethlehem because his father and mother had traveled to the city for a census.

“Jesus was not born a refugee,” New England Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson tweeted. “Read the text. But indeed he was God incarnate born in humble surroundings, in fulfillment of prophecy, on mission to save all mankind. Merry Christmas!”

Jesus was not born a refugee. Read the text. But indeed he was God incarnate born in humble surroundings, in fulfillment of prophecy, on mission to save all mankind. Merry Christmas! https://t.co/KmofiTmNNs — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) December 25, 2019

“Mayor Pete needs to go to Sunday School,” conservative commentator Todd Starnes tweeted.

Mayor Pete needs to go to Sunday School. https://t.co/tUhMPwvsTk — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) December 26, 2019

“Joseph and Mary went to their ancestral home in Bethlehem for a census,” The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh tweeted. “In no sense did Jesus ‘come into this world as a refugee.’ There’s also no reason to think that Joseph was particularly impoverished. So nothing about this tweet is correct.”

“And no He wasn’t a refugee in Egypt either,” Walsh added. “Egypt was a Roman territory at the time. The Holy Family was fleeing the persecution of the client king of Judea, not the Roman Emperor.”

RELATED: New 'Dark Knight' Comic Shows Joker Working to Get Donald Trump Re-Elected

And no He wasn’t a refugee in Egypt either. Egypt was a Roman territory at the time. The Holy Family was fleeing the persecution of the client king of Judea, not the Roman Emperor. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 26, 2019

Other commentators suggested that Buttigieg was using a leftist talking point to politicize Christmas.

Jesus was not a refugee, you liar https://t.co/JELXmprbvO — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 25, 2019

“Liberals want to exploit your faith to gain power for themselves,” Townhall columnist Kurt Schlichter tweeted.

Liberals want to exploit your faith to gain power for themselves https://t.co/hML0kJ074d — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 25, 2019

“I’m not a Christian, but this looks an awful lot like someone whose religion is not Christianity, but leftism,” added Daily Wire editor Josh Hammer.

I’m not a Christian, but this looks an awful lot like someone whose religion is not Christianity, but leftism. https://t.co/H7fZSAOAIh — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) December 25, 2019

“’Who came into this world not in riches, but in poverty, not as a citizen, but as a refugee,’” tweeted Darrell Scott, CEO of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump and CEO of the Urban Revitalization Coalition. “When did you come up with THAT load of crap? Joseph was NOT a poor man, and Jesus did NOT come into this world as a refugee from heaven. Please stop.”

“Who came into this world not in riches, but in poverty, not as a citizen, but as a refugee”? When did you come up with THAT load of crap? Joseph was NOT a poor man, and Jesus did NOT come into this world as a refugee from heaven. Please stop. — Dr.Darrell Scott (@PastorDScott) December 26, 2019

The Buttigieg campaign did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.