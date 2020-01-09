Buttigieg Suggests Trump Is at Fault for Iran Shooting Down Civilian 737

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is now hinting that President Donald Trump is at fault for a downed civilian airliner seemingly shot down by Iranian forces.

The Democratic presidential candidate made the suggestion Thursday after news of Iran’s involvement in the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 disaster broke.

The passenger jet was carrying 176 people when it crashed Wednesday, killing everyone on board. It is now thought to have been brought down by Iranian anti-aircraft fire.

Iranian AA batteries were likely on high alert after having fired a missile salvo at American forces in Iraq, a situation that could have potentially led them to misidentify and then fire on the Boeing 737.

Despite the fact that Trump was more than 6,000 miles away, Mayor Pete found a way to include him in the tragedy.

“Innocent civilians are now dead because they were caught in the middle of an unnecessary and unwanted military tit for tat,” Buttigieg wrote in response to a CBS News tweet saying, “U.S. officials are confident Iran shot down Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people.”

“My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of all 176 souls lost aboard this flight,” he said.

Buttigieg seemingly refused to place blame solely on Tehran despite the fact that hours before allegedly shooting down the civilian airliner, Iran was busy aggressively bombarding U.S. positions and rightfully fearful of reprisal.

It’s a far-fetched theory that Trump had anything to do with the actions of a seemingly incompetent Iranian anti-aircraft site.

A more likely proposition is that troops manning the missile site were unable to differentiate between the radar signature of a single civilian airliner and a hostile U.S. force.

Iran originally claimed the 737’s crash was the result of a catastrophic mechanical failure. Once evidence implicating a surface-to-air missile strike was the more likely culprit, the Islamic Republic quickly changed its story in an apparent attempt to muddy the waters.

Luckily for Iran, it can rely on Buttigieg and some other Democratic leaders to run interference for it.

Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington referred to the killing of Iranian terror leader Qassem Soleimani as an “assassination” in an apparent attempt to paint Trump’s drone strike as something other than a rightful military action.

Later, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts hesitated to call Soleimani a terrorist on national television.

Placing America over a terroristic nation should be a no-brainer. For these politicians, it appears to be a little more complicated than that.

With the 2020 election closing in, seeing Democrats’ true colors is more important now than ever.

