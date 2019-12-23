Buttigieg Calls for Ending Some of Trump’s Most Notable Border Policies

Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg unveiled a comprehensive immigration agenda Sunday, pledging to eliminate a number of Trump administration policies that officials say have immensely helped control the border crisis.

Buttigieg published an immigration platform that calls for the elimination of the “Remain in Mexico” program, “metering,” third-country transit bans and the travel ban levied on numerous countries — all policies implemented under the Trump administration.

His proposals, if implemented, would mark a sharp left turn from the actions taken under the current White House to control the immigration crisis.

“Current border policies have neither improved Americans’ security or economic well-being, nor fulfilled our country’s legal obligations to asylum seekers,” the Buttigieg campaign website says. “Pete’s plan for the border ensures that we protect asylum seekers’ rights from the moment they reach our borders.”

First implemented in December 2018, Remain in Mexico requires asylum seekers who reach the U.S. southern border to wait in Mexico for the entire duration of their immigration court proceedings. Nearly 50,000 individuals currently are under the Remain in Mexico program. Buttigieg did not clarify where all these asylum-seekers would be placed if the program were immediately shuttered.

Metering places a cap on the number of immigrants who can cross the U.S.-Mexico border and lodge an asylum claim, providing relief to Customs and Border Protection officials overwhelmed by the huge wave of illegal aliens appearing at the border on a daily basis.

Third-country transit, also launched under the Trump administration, requires many illegal aliens to seek asylum in a country they cross before reaching the United States. Guatemala, for example, has begun accepting Central American asylum seekers who pass through.

Buttigieg also called for the abolishment of initiatives that predate the Trump administration. The mayor pledged to end the 287(g) program, which helps streamline cooperation between federal immigration authorities and local law enforcement.

The Democratic candidate — who noted that his father emigrated from Malta — called for a complete reprioritization of immigration enforcement, pledging to focus on removing illegal aliens who pose a “genuine public safety threat.”

He would also prioritize deportations of those who recently entered the U.S. illegally and reopen deportation cases for those who haven’t yet been removed.

Other notable pledges including ending immigration enforcement at “sensitive locations” around the country; abolishing caps on the U visa program, despite U visas attracting rampant fraud; increasing the cap on refugees; reforming the employment-based visa system; and making the immigration court system independent of the attorney general.

“Whatever drives people to move across borders — opportunity, conflict, climate change, economic insecurity — we must welcome the stranger and respect the dignity of every person,” Buttigieg said in the immigration platform.

While the proposals would mark a dramatic shift leftward from the current administration, Buttigieg’s platform remains moderate in comparison to the more progressive candidates vying for the Democratic nomination.

Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, for example, have both called for the decriminalization of illegal immigration and a moratorium on all deportations.

Sanders’ plan even calls for the reorganization of the Department of Homeland Security.

Like virtually every Democratic presidential candidate, Buttigieg vowed to push legislation that would create a pathway to citizenship for the estimated 11 million illegal aliens currently living in this country.

