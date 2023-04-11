Buttigieg's 'Husband' Posts Snarky Remark About Bud Light Boycott, But It Totally Blows Up in His Face

Chasten Buttigieg, the partner of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, was obliterated on Twitter this week after he tried to dunk on conservatives who are done with Bud Light after the company partnered with a transgender activist.

Bud Light poured out years of rapport with rational, hard-working and blue-collar Americans earlier this month when it printed the face of a man named Dylan Mulvaney on cans of its beer.

The company did so to help Mulvaney celebrate a full rotation around the sun in all of his “womanhood.”

The move was a slap in the face to all people who wish to not have the fabric of the country ripped apart and to actual women — many of whom are, or were, Bud Light drinkers.

Everything touched by the virus that is “wokeness” crumples into dust, which is what we’re seeing happen with Anheuser-Busch’s flagship low-calorie beer.

Sales are reportedly down as people realize another iconic American brand now supports the undoing of everything they love.

Chasten got involved over the weekend and decided he would comment on the matter.

“If you’re upset about a beer company supporting civil rights, you might want to start bottling your tears,” he wrote on Twitter. “LGBTQ people drink water, too. Gonna boycott that next?”

Apparently, the civil rights battle of our time involves bad corporate marketing and a man wearing lipstick.

In any event, Twitter had a field day with Chasten’s snarky but ultimately awful take on the controversy:

Please explain which civil right is implicated in this photo. I must have missed that day of law school. pic.twitter.com/9FrT5eul3p — Sarah Beth Burwick (@sarahbeth345) April 8, 2023

A man pretending to be a woman is not a civil rights issue, it is a mental health issue — Will Whitlock (@Real_W_Whitlock) April 8, 2023

If you dont understand the thought process of those you disagree with you could just ask..unless of course you didn’t want to understand? — jim iuorio (@jimiuorio) April 9, 2023

It’s pretty rich seeing a liberal snowflake talk about “bottling your tears”. 😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡 Come on over to Real-ville where there’s only two biological sexes, where only women can have babies and periods, and where only biological women can play women’s sports – we’ll all be… — Joel Hemingway (@joelthemingway) April 8, 2023

Civil right? Can you point out to me where I may find such right? And this is just a disgusting parody of a real women. — S. Easland (@sdeasland1) April 9, 2023

It’s not about civil rights. What civil rights is Mulvaney being deprived of? — Frieda’s Mom (@FriedasMom7) April 8, 2023

No one is advocating that trans people should be prohibited from drinking beer. — Chase Geiser (@realchasegeiser) April 8, 2023

So “civil rights” for you consists of a man taking a woman’s position because he perpetuates the most regressive stereotypes of what a misogynist thinks it means to be a woman? Duly noted. pic.twitter.com/7dFnq8EYPd — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) April 9, 2023

You miss the whole point. Women have fought to hard to become lesser than because a man identifies as a woman. Why can’t people understand that. I don’t care if they identity as a woman but they aren’t and shouldn’t be celebrated as one in sports or awards. — Rebecca C Payton🇺🇸 (@RebeccaCPayton2) April 8, 2023

Of course, Buttigieg did not mention that conservatives are not demanding Bud Light be canceled. Americans with traditional values are not phoning TV stations and making threats over the company’s ads.

Not one rational person has demanded Bud Light be removed from store shelves — which can’t be said for products that have recently offended the left.

Land O Lakes butter no longer represents Native Americans, nor does the NFL franchise in Washington.

We can’t forget black Americans are also no longer represented on brands of pancake mix and rice, which accomplished nothing other than to elevate the white guy on the Quaker Oats boxes in furtherance of diversity.

Americans who are upset with Bud Light have simply chosen to not buy a product sold by a company with values that are not aligned with their own.

Not one person’s civil rights have been violated, and Chasten’s total failure to understand the issue is confounding.

It’s almost as if he’s been drinking water from near the site of one of Pete’s recent train derailments.

