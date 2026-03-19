Share
Commentary
Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger delivers the Democratic response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Feb. 24, 2026, in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Commentary
Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger delivers the Democratic response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Feb. 24, 2026, in Williamsburg, Virginia. (Mike Kropf / Getty Images)

Buyer's Regret: GOP Vote Jumps a Whopping 20 Points in VA Special Election, Just 3 Months After Dems Took Control of State

 By C. Douglas Golden  March 19, 2026 at 8:00am
Share

If you’ve been around politics for any length of time, you know the drill: Special off-cycle elections are supposed to offer an augury into what’ll end up happening when the midterms roll around, and it’s never good news for the president.

Usually, these things are non-stories. Most of these seats are in districts where the majority party has a safe seat and the party out of power makes a big show of trying to get a fresh face within striking distance of a safe seat.

Sometimes, this helps to vault a previously obscure politician into the national spotlight. Jon Ossoff, for instance, is now a member of the Senate because of one of these off-cycle special elections. Usually, it does not. (It’s only been a few months since her loss, but I think the ascent of Aftyn Behn reached its premature apogee in rather spectacular fashion in December, despite outperforming Democrats’ typical vote totals in the Tennessee district she attempted to flip.)

And, generally speaking, these elections don’t really provide much insight. The party out of power almost always over-performs, then over-performs in the midterms, because that’s the American political circle of life. It’s a bit like seeing a single swallow flying somewhere near San Juan Capistrano and predicting a whole bunch of them are about to return. If you get paid for this sort of insight, your job could be safely replaced even without the encroachment of AI.

On a rare occasion, however, one of these elections does provide genuine insight that the media and the pundit class isn’t talking about — and the election in Virginia House District 98 on Tuesday certainly qualified.

According to WAVY-TV, Republican Andrew Rice defeated Democrat Cheryl Smith by 62 percent to 38 percent in the House of Delegates race to replace the late Republican Del. Barry Knight.

“I am thrilled to welcome Andrew Rice to our caucus as the newest delegate from the 98th District,” Republican Del. Terry Kilgore said. “The road back starts here.”

Rice, who is the deputy commonwealth’s attorney in Virginia Beach, was expected to win, given that this was a safe Republican seat. (In fact, were there any off-cycle election tendency for voters to come out to register displeasure on what’s happening at a national level, Smith would arguably be the beneficiary.)

However, the race represented a significant jump over the vote that Knight received last November against Smith, where he won by a 56.6 to 43.2 percent margin, according to Ballotpedia — a far lower number than Rice’s 24-point win, even with Knight having the benefit of incumbency.

And not only that, but Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears only won the district by somewhere between 5 to 7 percentage points in November during her loss to Democrat Abigail Spanberger.

Related:
After Daughter Is Allegedly Killed by Illegal, Mom Opens Victim's Bible and Finds Incredible Surprise Note

(While Greg Price says Earle-Sears won by 7 points, commonwealth-level records in Virginia aren’t kept quite as neatly and based on our data extrapolation, we found the number was likely closer to five points, give or take. In other words, that’s a 20-point swing.)

So, why the reason for the shift? The answer is Spanberger herself, who was seen as the future of the Democratic Party heading into the 2026 midterms.

If any of you are old enough to remember that “Family Guy” episode some 20-odd years ago where Lois Griffin wins a local election by answering every question with “9/11,” Spanberger basically ran the IRL version of this campaign, only substituting the word “affordability.” The implication was clear: She was no woke ideologue, just someone who cared how much your eggs cost.

And so how did that work out? It turns out that Spanberger’s definition of “affordability” might not be yours, as Virginians quickly discovered:

In the meantime, Democrats have proposed gutting election integrity measures, cutting prison sentences, banning gas lawn mowers, blocking cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and possibly even setting off on a gun-grabbing quest, among other outrages.

Spanberger was supposed to be the prototype for the 2026 Democrat candidate: laser-focused on “affordability,” out the window with all of the cultural infighting. And in just two months, she and her party have managed to prove that was all a ruse — and not a very clever one, at that.

In fact, the massive swing in House District 98 should be a warning to a party that hasn’t thought about “affordability” since the days of John F. Kennedy: They may have fooled Virginians this once, but Spanberger will be the perfect object lesson in why the feint shouldn’t work in November.

People vote for Democrat promises, realize that they were all lies, and then — within just two months, in this case — want Republicans back to help rescue them.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Think Twice: A Talking Filibuster to Pass the SAVE America Act Might Sound Nice, but Do We Really Want Schumer in Control for Months?
After Telling Them to Leave, Hochul Begs New Yorkers Who Fled to FL: Please Come Back - And Drag Your Friends Back, Too - To Pay Our High Taxes
Late Breaking: Deadly Chaos in NYC as SUV Driven by Man, 49, Plows Into Vehicles and Sends People Literally Flying
Newsom Gets Absolutely Wrecked After He Tries to Defend $114 Million Unfinished Butterfly Bridge and Claims FL and TX Have Same Problems
Buyer's Regret: GOP Vote Jumps a Whopping 20 Points in VA Special Election, Just 3 Months After Dems Took Control of State
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation