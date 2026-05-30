Buyer's Remorse: The Democratic Party's Radical Lurch and the Reckoning It Invited In

Thirty years in private equity, private credit, and family office advisory work teach one principle above all others: you own the portfolio you build.

The Democratic Party assembled its current coalition through deliberate choices: mainstreaming radicals, tolerating anti-Semitic rhetoric, and embedding the Democratic Socialists of America inside its infrastructure. The bill is coming due in 2026, and the scramble for distance is neither convincing nor timely.

The party that once formed a bedrock alliance with American Jews has watched that coalition fracture in real time. Jewish voters see the pattern clearly, even when Democratic leadership pretends otherwise.

The Pattern Is Hard to Miss

In 2019, Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted that support for Israel was “all about the Benjamins baby,” invoking classic stereotypes about Jewish money and influence. Democrats issued mild rebukes and left her influence intact.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib has faced sustained criticism from Jewish organizations that, applying the IHRA working definition, characterize her framing as anti-Semitic, including rhetoric denying Jewish self-determination and holding Jews collectively responsible for Israel’s military actions. Democratic Party responses have reliably come wrapped in qualifiers that protect the speakers’ standing within the progressive wing.

By 2026, the pattern accelerated. Texas Democratic congressional candidate Maureen Galindo, a sex therapist running in the newly redrawn 35th Congressional District, posted on Instagram that she would turn the Karnes ICE Detention Center into “a prison for American Zionists and former ICE officers for human trafficking” and “a castration processing center for pedophiles, which will probably be most of the Zionists.”

Reps. Josh Gottheimer and Jared Moskowitz issued a joint statement warning of expulsion proceedings if she wins the May 26 runoff. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called her remarks “extremely dangerous” and “vile.”

That condemnation rings hollow after years of platforming the voices that made this rhetorical environment possible.

Maine’s presumptive Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner, an oyster farmer and combat veteran challenging Republican Sen. Susan Collins, spent months explaining a skull-and-crossbones tattoo on his chest widely identified as a Nazi Totenkopf symbol. He covered it in October 2025.

He also told CNN he believes Israel committed genocide responding to the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks. That is the party’s standard bearer for a Senate seat it desperately needs.

In November 2025, New York City elected Zohran Mamdani, a DSA member, as its mayor. Seattle elected self-described socialist Katie Wilson weeks later.

Neither outcome arrived by accident. Democratic donors have financed groups like Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow, whose campus operations produced environments where Jewish students reported feeling unsafe. Party leadership defended the protests’ “underlying cause” while softly lamenting the excesses.

As a father of three sons and a coach who has spent years working with young athletes, I know what tribal loyalty looks like.

Healthy teams pull together for a shared mission. This is something different. It’s a political machine that elevated members invoking anti-Semitic tropes, tolerated radical influence in major cities, and then acts surprised when candidates like Galindo make the brand toxic.

It reminds me of Gordon Gekko discovering his own traders had gone rogue, except here the stakes involve real people and real hatred.

The Party’s Long Tradition Meets Its Current Reality

For most of the 20th century, American Jews formed a reliable Democratic bloc, drawn by the party’s commitment to civil rights and pluralism. That bond has frayed. The IHRA working definition flags denying Jewish self-determination and equating Zionism with racism as anti-Semitic forms of expression. “From the river to the sea” meets that standard when deployed to demand Israel’s elimination. Large segments of the party treat such language as legitimate political speech.

Sen. John Fetterman and members of the Jewish caucus have pushed back with real conviction, and that deserves credit. But institutional habits don’t break easily.

The Squad retains influence. DSA-aligned figures now occupy two of the nation’s most prominent mayoralties. The party’s pro-civil-rights tradition now competes with a faction that views Israel and, increasingly, Jews through the lens of colonizer and colonized. That’s a structural realignment, not a rhetorical drift.

What Comes Next

Democratic condemnations of Galindo and Platner are easy, cost nothing, and change nothing about the incentive structure that produces such candidates. The real levers are electoral.

Demand unqualified repudiation of anti-Semitic rhetoric using the IHRA definition as the clear standard. Support term limits to break the grip of career politicians who survive only by feeding activist tribes.

The Republican Party has its own problems. It hasn’t, however, mainstreamed candidates calling for the imprisonment of ethnic groups or nominated Senate hopefuls defending Nazi-adjacent tattoos while labeling American allies genocidal states.

That asymmetry is not an endorsement of the GOP. It’s an accurate description of where the Democratic Party stands in May 2026.

In portfolio management, you can’t separate the upside you chased from the downside you accepted. The Democratic Party chased the radical energy of the DSA, the Squad, and the campus protest movement. The downside is what you’re reading about this week. Owning the portfolio means living with the returns.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

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