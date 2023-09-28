Byron Donalds Shreds Democrats' Assertion of No Evidence Against Biden in Under 5 Minutes

The Democrats’ strategy of burying reality by repeating the same false narrative over and over again has gotten old over the years. From the Russia collusion hoax that falsely claimed Donald Trump was in bed with foreign adversaries to Hunter Biden’s laptop being a product of Russian disinformation, you’d think they’d find a new trick to fool their constituents with.

But nope, they’re playing the same game in the Biden impeachment inquiry currently underway in the Republican-led House Oversight Committee. They all got the false narrative memo and have memorized it like good little Marxist zombies parroting the lie that “There’s no evidence.”

Florida GOP Rep. Byron Donalds wasn’t having it. When the Democratic chant of “No evidence” paused for a moment, he jumped in with, “To my colleagues on the other side — we are going to start talking about evidence now.”

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson posted a video clip of Donalds on X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter, that shows him taking the gloves off and shredding the Democrats’ assertion of no evidence in less than five minutes.

Byron Donalds ROASTS the Biden Crime family live on TV while showing shocking text messages proving corruption: “To my colleagues on the other side — we are going to start talking about evidence now.” pic.twitter.com/Os1LIvl9Hz — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 28, 2023

Donalds exhibited two organizational charts to the committee of Hunter Biden’s shell companies. The charts were compiled by the IRS in 2014 and 2018. Donalds said he is familiar with this type of chart from his years in community banking and dealing with real estate companies and developers. However, he pointed out, the odd thing about the Biden organizational charts was that there was no property involved with the businesses.

Donalds then asked expert witness Bruce Dubinsky, a forensic tax expert with decades of experience, whether he would be concerned by such charts.

“I see a very complicated structure of entities that are interrelated and would give me a concern, if I were an investigator,” Dubinsky said. “I would want to know what’s going on in these entities, who’s behind them, how’s the money moving between them, and what is the substance of the transactions. What’s really going on here?”

Should Joe Biden be impeached? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (70 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Donalds then exhibited a couple of emails from Hunter Biden to his Uncle Jim and his daughter Naomi. In one email, Hunter tells his uncle, Joe Biden’s brother, that he’s “been drawn into something purely for the purpose of protecting Dad.”

When Donalds asked whether this should lead this committee “to get further information about the business dealings of Hunter Biden,” Eileen O’Connor, a former assistant attorney general from the Justice Department’s tax division, said, “Yes.”

In one email to his daughter Naomi, Hunter wrote, “I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years. It’s really hard. But don’t worry, unlike pop, I won’t make you give me half your salary.”

Donalds then asks Dubinsky if such an email — in relation to a potential money-laundering or pay-for-play operation — would cause him to follow the money and look for funds going from son to father. Dubinsky replied, “Absolutely. Without a doubt.”

Remember, the Oversight Committee is conducting an impeachment inquiry, not a full-blown impeachment. Why would they do this? To ascertain whether they have enough evidence to actually impeach Joe Biden for corruption.

The thing Democrats don’t seem to understand is that, to figure out whether you have enough evidence, you first have to gather the evidence. That’s the purpose of the inquiry, to gather evidence and see where it leads, if anywhere.

Why would the Democrats be worried about that if Biden has nothing to hide?

But do the Republicans have enough evidence to even launch an impeachment inquiry, or are they guilty of the same thing as Democrats — creating a false narrative for purely political gain?

Donalds provided enough evidence to warrant the inquiry in under five minutes — his allotted time, according to House rules. Imagine if he would have had a half hour or an hour.

Respected George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, a witness at the hearing, emphasized the inquiry was not to vote on impeachment, but to establish evidence for an impeachment He went on to say that “the House has passed the threshold for an impeachment inquiry into the conduct of President Biden.”

Nevertheless, the Democrats and their media allies will keep screeching “no evidence” until the cows come home. The thing is, the cows always come home. In fact, they’re starting to come right now.

A new poll by CNN found that 61 percent believe Joe Biden had some involvement in Hunter Biden’s business deals while he was vice president under Obama. I expect those numbers will rise as more and more evidence comes out of the impeachment inquiry.

If I’m wrong, the evidence will tell me so. Not the Democrats.

A Note from our Deputy Managing Editor: I walked into the office one morning and noticed something strange. Half of The Western Journal’s readership was missing. It had finally happened. Facebook had flipped THE switch. Maybe it was because we wrote about Ivermectin. Or election integrity. Or the January 6 detainees. Or ballot mules. Whatever the reason, I immediately knew what to do. We had to turn to you because, frankly, we know you are the only ones we can trust. Can you help? Every donation to The Western Journal goes directly to funding our team of story researchers, writers, and editors who doggedly pursue the truth and expose the corrupt elites. Can I count on you for a small donation? We operate on a shoestring compared to other new media companies, so I can personally promise that not a penny of your donation will be wasted. We will use every single cent to fight against the lies and corruption in high places. And as long as we have your help, we will never give up. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.