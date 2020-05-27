It’s hypocrisy unmasked — literally.

An MSNBC broadcast on Memorial Day that apparently aimed to show how ignorant Americans are when it comes to wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus ended up instead revealing just how deceptive liberal media outlets are when it comes to putting propaganda in the public eye.

And it only took one passerby with a cellphone to prove it.

As Breitbart News recounted, the incident took place as MSNBC’s Cal Perry gave a live presentation from Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

Ever-liberal anchorwoman Katy Tur tried to set the stage with some leading questions:

TRENDING: Fox News Panelist Goes on Wild Rant Ripping WH Press Secretary McEnany: 'Twitter Troll'

“Are the people there just not worried about it, Cal? Are they not worried about their personal safety?”

Perry, ostentatiously wearing his own mask for the shot, acknowledged no one seemed to be.

“I met some folks actually from Lake Geneva who lived in the area and staying a few miles outside of town and they said they are worried about it,” he said. “They’re worried about that second spike [of infection], they’re worried about folks coming in from Chicago … But you can see, here, nobody’s wearing them.”

Perry then gestured to a passerby who was unmasked — and unfazed by Perry’s attention.

“Including the cameraman,” the man said.

Check out the moment of truth here:

INSTANT CLASSIC FROM @MSNBC: ANCHOR: “Are the people there just not worried about it? Are they not worried about their personal safety?” REPORTER: “I haven’t met anybody who is… you can see here, nobody’s wearing them [masks].” GUY ON STREET: “Including the Cameraman.” pic.twitter.com/h9HbbIqNVh — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 26, 2020

That no-nonsense passerby turned out to be named Andy Olsen of Bolingbrooke, Illinois, who called the incident an example of mainstream media hypocrisy.

“This is not about me, it is about getting the truth out there and exposing some of these people for what they are,” Olson told the Bolingbrook Bugle.

RELATED: Kellyanne Tears Twitter 'Fact-Check' Plans to Shreds

“I wasn’t trying to be rude or ignorant, he turned the camera on me and tried to shame me and it backfired on him big time. It exposed him for his hypocrisy. The camera guy is there in plain view with a mask around his neck.”

Olsen’s wife posted the couple’s video of the encounter to show what was really going on behind the scenes.

@edhenry Full video my husband, Andy, took of @CalNBC at Lake Geneva on Memorial Day! Hypocrites on full display! @MSNBC Cameraman and other crew NOT wearing masks while shaming others exercising their freedom not to! @IngrahamAngle @DonaldJTrumpJr @scrowder @greggutfeld pic.twitter.com/zfg2vaxBT9 — Deana921 (@Deana921) May 26, 2020

It’s worth repeating that this happened in Wisconsin, where a state Supreme Court decision on May 20 overturned Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order, according to USA Today. That ruling was presumably the reason MSNBC was in the Badger State in the first place.

A month earlier, that same state Supreme Court denied Democrats’ efforts to delay the April 7 primary election because of the coronavirus pandemic.

(At the end of April, according to The Associated Press, the state had recorded 52 cases of infection among residents who participated in the election. There’s no way of knowing if the infections were linked to the election, and considering more than 400,000 voters showed up in person, according to National Review, 52 is a pretty low number anyway.)

Is the media making a dangerous situation worse with its coverage of the coronavirus? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1421 Votes) 0% (5 Votes)

In short, Wisconsin is one of the traditionally Democratic states that turned red on Nov. 8, 2016, and gave now-President Donald Trump his ticket to the White House and is still driving liberals crazy. They have to be terrified its voters will do the same thing in 2020.

There is nothing a network like MSNBC would like more than use the coronavirus to publicly shame the state — and the network obviously has no compunction about employing considerable hypocrisy to do it.

Olsen’s description of how Perry and his crew behaved off-camera is telling:

“Before they went live, they were congregated together within a couple feet of each other, there was no social distancing,” he told the Bugle.

“The reporter, he had his mask on the whole time when we were there. But the cameraman was talking in his face and people were walking by almost rubbing elbows with him and he wasn’t freaking out and wasn’t social distancing himself from other people, so why is he calling out people on the street and mask shaming them?”

Then he got to the real point.

“I want to see my kids grow up in a free country and not one where a governor is locking you inside your home — that stuff scares me. Then you turn in the news and they are manipulating stuff. So, I … got to show people what goes on behind the camera.

“I walked away and figured he would edit it out, but good thing it was live. I thought it was just a local guy — never did I think it was MSNBC doing a live report.”

It was the nakedly biased MSNBC doing a live report, all right.

And it was a report that got their hypocrisy unmasked for the whole country to see.

“Striking images,” Tur said when Perry’s act ended.

She didn’t know how right she was.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.