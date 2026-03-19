CA Bill Will Create 2 New Islamic State Holidays, Help Combat Rising 'Islamophobia' as Islamists Slaughter Innocents in Iran

Useful idiots in California want to bend the knee to Islam, removing all doubt that this state can be saved.

KTXL reported on Sunday that Democratic State Assemblyman Matt Haney has introduced a bill that would officially recognize two Muslim holidays — Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha — as state holidays.

Eid al-Fitr, as the BBC noted, means “festival of the breaking of the fast,” marking the end of Ramadan.

Muslim community leaders commended the bill as a “historic step” in efforts to combat Islamophobia, per KTXL.

Eid al-Adha, according to Muslim Aid, is Islam’s commemorating when Ibrahim — Abraham — was called by God to sacrifice Ismael — Ishmael. The Quran does not explicitly claim which son of Abraham was sacrificed, but most Muslims say it was Ishmael, not Isaac.

Haney gave the typical answer for Western liberals, viewing this issue on the basis of tolerance. “California is home to one of the largest and most vibrant Muslim communities in the country, and their traditions deserve recognition and respect,” he said.

“No student should have to choose between celebrating one of the holiest days of their faith and showing up to school, and no worker should feel they have to sacrifice their religious observance.”

If Muslim students wish to be surrounded by a culture more acclimated to their beliefs, perhaps they should live in a Muslim majority country. The United States is ranked 56th for its Muslim population, with 3.5 million Muslims within its borders.

That’s small in comparison to Indonesia or Pakistan, which have 242 million and 240 million respectively, ranking 1st and 2nd.

India, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Egypt, and Turkey all have high Muslim populations as well.

Yet Muslims come here and proceed to upend our customs and norms.

According to Haney, his bill’s intent is for Muslims to be “seen, valued and treated with the same dignity as every other community in our state.”

Herein lies the problem — Muslims do not want the same dignity as every other community.

Muhammad did not instruct his followers to peacefully coexist, but to fight the enemies of Islam. Quran 4:76 reads, “Those who believe fight in the cause of Allah, and those who disbelieve, fight in the cause of Taghut (Satan, etc.). So fight you against the friends of Shaitan (Satan).”

TheReligionofPeace.com reports that in the last 30 days, there have been 142 attacks in 22 countries, killing 550 people and injuring 757 others in the name of Islam.

Filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza interviewed Imam Mohammad Tawhidi for his 2020 film “Trump Card,” in which the latter spoke about why Muslims vote for the Democratic Party.

“I saw them as very stupid. I would fear the conservatives because they come with principle. That’s not someone they [Muslims] can brainwash, but the left, I know they have no values and no principles to begin with. I dare you to find one Islamic extremist that votes for Donald Trump,” Tawhidi said.

“They would never do it.”

Officials like Haney are walking this country down a dark path.

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