A Democratic mayor has stepped down from his post in a Northern California community after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct have been levied against him.

Dominic Foppoli, who had been the mayor of Windsor, located in Sonoma County, California, emailed the town a resignation letter that did not mention the allegations.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I officially resign today. Being the first elected Mayor of Windsor was the highest professional honor of my life,” he wrote in the Monday letter.

Foppoli’s final weeks as mayor were under a cloud. In April, the San Francisco Chronicle published a report detailing four accusations of sexual misconduct against him. Since then, five more women have come forward, Fox News reported.

One of the splashiest of the allegations is from Farrah Abraham, the former star of MTV’s “Teen Mom.”

Her attorney said Abraham initiated an April 2 police report in Palm Beach, Florida, that triggered a felony sexual battery investigation, according to The Press Democrat of Santa Rosa.

The incident report offered few details other than that “hands/feet/teeth” were used as a weapon in the incident

“The sheet is being released in regards to a sexual battery investigation involving Mr. Foppoli,” Palm Beach Police Department Capt. Will Rothrock said Monday.

Also not sharing much in the way of detail was a statement from the Town of Windsor.

“We are relieved to have this negative and tragic chapter behind us. The residents of Windsor deserve the complete focus of the At-large Mayor and the Town Council on the many vitally important matters we face,” Town Manager Ken MacNab said in the statement. “This has been a distraction, to say the least. We can now turn to helping everyone who has been impacted by these allegations to heal.”

A lawyer for Abraham lashed out at Foppoli in a statement to People.

“We are glad that the former mayor is starting to feel some of the repercussions of his actions,” said Spencer Kuvin, an attorney for Abraham. “We are hopeful that the police finish their investigation and turn this matter over to the State Attorneys office so that Mr. Foppoli can be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“Victims of sexual assault have been silent too long, and we should applaud the women who are brave enough to stand up and demand justice,” he said, adding that Abraham gave physical evidence from the incident to police.

Foppoli has claimed Abraham made her allegations “after she learned of the April 8, 2021 San Francisco Chronicle story,” about the other allegations against him.

“I have no doubt she is making these allegations in an attempt to leverage the situation to her advantage,” he said.

According to The Press Democrat, however, Abraham had approached police with her allegation days before the Chronicle published its report.

Kuvin said Foppoli’s comment was “absurd and unsettling to my client.”

“She went to police immediately after [the alleged battery] occurred and reported it,” he said.

