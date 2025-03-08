CA Judge Gives Evil Man Sentence of His Dreams for Sexually Assaulting, Disfiguring Woman With Rock

A judge in California sentenced 38-year-old Trevor Colombano to a period of probation despite him beating a woman mercilessly with a landscaping rock after trying to sexually assault her.

The victim was taking her dog for a walk on Oct. 28, 2023, when Colombano approached her from behind, according to a March 4 release from the district attorney’s office of Sonoma County, California.

After stepping outside her apartment, Colombano rubbed his erect penis against her buttocks, then “brutally attacked her” after his advances were rejected.

“Colombano struck the victim on her head several times with a closed fist, and the attack then took a horrific turn when Colombano retrieved a landscaping rock and repeatedly bashed the victim’s face with it,” the release said.

The attack unfolded as the victim’s 13-year-old daughter and 13-year-old cousin watched helplessly.

Two bystanders intervened, wrestling Colombano to the ground before the police arrived.

The victim was left “permanently disfigured” from the attack, requiring five staples and 17 sutures after enduring “several lacerations to her scalp and a full-thickness laceration to her lip.”

Colombano also ripped off the victim’s shirt and bra as he assaulted her.

“When you have a stranger attack you in the way I was attacked, it felt like my ability to be strong was taken away from me. I have cried more in the last six months than I have in my entire lifetime,” the victim said during the sentencing hearing.

Should Judge Simonds be removed from her position for creating such a travesty of justice? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (5657 Votes) No: 0% (19 Votes)

“I cannot even put into words the feeling of not being able to protect yourself or your child at the same time.”

Despite the brutal nature of the crime, Superior Court Judge Dana Simonds disagreed with recommendations from the Sonoma County district attorney’s office that a nine-year prison sentence be imposed, instead giving Colombano probation.

Simonds referred to “Colombano’s cannabis consumption and stress as contributing factors, and referenced mental health issues in sentencing him to probation, and allowing for his release from custody,” according to the release.

The probation department for the court and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation likewise recommended a prison sentence.

Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez condemned the ruling from Simonds.

“Justice was not served in this case,” she said. “This woman will be permanently scarred for the rest of her life, both physically and emotionally. Her daughter and niece’s sense of safety and well-being will never be the same.”

The official added that “Mr. Colombano is a menace to public safety, period, and should be sitting in prison.”

“That won’t happen,” she continued. “As there is no further action legally allowable for our office, the community, and more importantly, the victims will have to live with the consequences of this sentence. I am incredibly disappointed in the outcome of this case.”

The victim had indeed asked the court for a prison sentence.

She has since moved out of California.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.