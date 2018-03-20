CA Law Promoting Abortion Is So Disturbing Even Justice Kagan Slammed It

Liberal Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan cast doubt on the constitutionality of a California law forcing pro-life clinics to promote abortions in their facilities.
During oral arguments on Tuesday at the high court, Kagan said the Reproductive FACT Act — signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown in 2015 — looked “gerrymandered” to target pro-life crisis pregnancy centers and the conservative majority, and other liberal justices appeared to agree.
Some of these Christian-based facilities brought suit against the state of California in National Institute of Family and Life Advocates v. Becerra, saying the new law violates their First Amendment free speech rights.
The FACT Act requires pregnancy counseling clinics to post notices that patients might be eligible for free or discounted abortions
The law appeared to be directed at facilities that morally disagree with abortion.
“If it has been gerrymandered, that’s a serious issue,” said Kagan, who was appointed by President Barack Obama to the Supreme Court in 2010.
The Associated Press reported that the court — including other liberal justices — was “skeptical” about the FACT Act.
The conservative 5-4 majority “signaled sympathy toward the Christian-based facilities,” according to the AP.
“Even some of the liberal justices voiced concern over parts of the law during an hour-long argument in an appeal by a group of non-profit facilities called crisis pregnancy centers of a lower court ruling upholding the Democratic-backed 2015 law,” the news organization added.
California Deputy Solicitor General Joshua A. Klein said during oral arguments his state was only “promoting informed choice” for pregnant women, The Washington Post reported.
Alliance Defending Freedom President Michael Farris — who is representing the pro-life facilities — said the law violates the First Amendment by targeting “disfavored speakers.”
Both pro-life and pro-abortion rights groups demonstrated outside the Supreme Court during oral arguments.
NARAL Pro-Choice America tweeted, “All women, regardless of income or location, should be able to access the pregnancy care they choose, free from coercion or shame. We trust women to make the best decisions about their health.”
Farris told LifeSite News after the oral arguments: “Today, before the United States Supreme Court justices, I argued on behalf of the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates that the California law forcing pro-life pregnancy centers to advertise for abortions is unlawful government-compelled expression.”
He continued, “A government that tells you what you can’t say is dangerous, but a government that tells you what you must say — under threat of severe punishment — is alarming.”
