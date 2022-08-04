As CA Vows to Become 'Abortion Sanctuary', One City Fights Back Promising to Be 'Sanctuary for Life'

California is a bastion of grotesque leftist policies like abortion on demand, but one community is making moves to become a safe haven for the state’s unborn.

Just months ahead of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and return the abortion debate to the states, California swooped in to become a so-called sanctuary state for those wishing to kill their offspring, the Associated Press reported.

“We’ll be a sanctuary,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in December.

“We are looking at ways to support that inevitability and looking at ways to expand our protections,” the California Democrat assured his constituents about abortion access.

The state legislature attempted to take that promise further with a proposal that would make California a destination for abortion tourism, potentially codifying Newsom’s disturbing promise by providing material support for those seeking the procedure everywhere in the state — except perhaps for the city of San Clemente.

The city council is considering a resolution that would designate San Clemente as a “sanctuary for life,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

The two-page document confirms the God-given right to life from conception to natural death while also promising access to abortion-pill reversal for those who regret their initial decision to abort their child.

And it is the precise language of the proposal that illustrates exactly why the city is taking this action.

“We believe that life is God-ordained and God is the author and finisher of every life,” the resolution, written and advanced by Councilman Steven Knoblock, stated.

Do you think San Clemente can make a difference in the state? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“No matter if at the beginning or at the end.”

“As a city council, we will protect and sustain life at every stage. As we ask God to bless America, we first have to honor and respect God.”

The proposal also includes the explicit recognition of a pre-born child’s full humanity.

“The City Council of San Clemente, hereby recognizes and declares the full humanity of the preborn child through all states up life up and until a natural death and declares the City of San Clemente, to be a sanctuary if life where the dignity of every human being will be defended and promoted from life inside the womb through all stages of development in life up and until a natural death.”

“By protecting life and passing this resolution, we feel that we do both,” the resolution proclaimed.

The city also promised it would uphold a woman’s right to stop the chemical abortion process, declaring its commitment to “protecting doctors who prescribe [the reversal] treatment at the request of their patients who want to continue their pregnancy and want to try to reverse an in-process medication abortion.”

However, the resolution does make allowances for cases of rape and incest and in cases of saving the life of the mother, deeming the council’s position as “neutral” in those instances.

The resolution will not be discussed until the next council meeting on August 16, yet it has already sent the pro-abortion crowd into fits of hysteria.

Will San Clemente become a Sanctuary for Life? A draft of their proposed forced birth resolution was released: “This resolution not only protects

life, but also honors God, who gives life. We believe that life is God-ordained and God is the

author and finisher of every life.” https://t.co/VHb89HTWek pic.twitter.com/tTy02E8pOh — InMinivanHell (@inminivanhell) August 3, 2022

Oh hey, I live in San Clemente, and while this city might have nice beaches and some okay restaurants, it’s also got a lot of bigoted Christianist Fascists I hope Congressman @MikeLevin condemns this resolution Abortion is healthcare and bodily autonomy is an unalienable right https://t.co/vYct6j9byU — 31 Equal Divisions of the Gryphon (@tawnuskgrevy) August 4, 2022

The U.S. established 3 branches of government, and the church is not one of them! pic.twitter.com/eI3g3xbTYs — Leigh Martin (@Leighbogoodlife) July 29, 2022

The resolution states that the San Clemente City Council stands against the establishment of Planned Parenthood health centers or any other clinics where abortions are performed.https://t.co/dPQJR6ysHI pic.twitter.com/1y27HU4Nax — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 3, 2022

According to Andrea Schmidt, public affairs project manager for Planned Parenthood in Orange and San Bernardino counties, there were already 15 people “and counting” as of Tuesday who were slated to speak out at the meeting later this month.

“Politically focused and scientifically inaccurate resolutions like this are extremely dangerous,” Schmidt told the Times.

“If this resolution does pass, it will send a message to San Clemente residents that their local government does not support their fundamental right to control their own body and access quality, affordable healthcare.”

As usual, Schmidt’s creed left out any consideration for the “fundamental rights” or health of the unborn whose lives are taken through abortion.

Many conservatives write off California as a lost cause, but the actions of the San Clemente City Council prove that wholesome American values still prevail in America, even in the bluest of the blue states.

Of course, those communities face the proverbial David and Goliath struggle as they exist in states where leftists hold all of the legislative cards.

But like David, places like San Clemente that stand strong against the evil of abortion can rest assured they’re on the right side — that is, God’s side.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.